What channel is Chelsea v Morecambe on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Morecambe could produce one of the biggest upsets in recent FA Cup history if they beat Chelsea in the third round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Advertisement

Morecambe manager Derek Adams has already steered his troops to victories in FA Cup fixtures against Maldon & Tiptree FC and Solihul Motors to reach the third round.

Chelsea is a different beast, with Frank Lampard’s squad costing an estimated £577.1m. The Blues are heavy favourites to win this clash.

But Morecambe can take heart from the fact Chelsea are enduring a miserable run of form. The Londoners have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and need a morale boost here.

And Lampard may opt to make only a few changes against Sunday’s League Two opposition, with the boss tipped to mix youngsters with experienced heads for this encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Morecambe on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Chelsea v Morecambe on TV?

Chelsea v Morecambe will take place on Sunday 10th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Morecambe will kick off at 1:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Marine FC v Tottenham Hotspur, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Morecambe on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button from 2pm, once coverage of Everton v Manchester United in the WSL has concluded.

How to live stream Chelsea v Morecambe online

You can also live stream the whole match via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Chelsea v Morecambe in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Chelsea v Morecambe team news

Chelsea: Reece James and Andreas Christensen miss this game through injury, while Lampard is likely to bring in some youngsters.

Lewis Bate, Tino Anjorin and Henry Lawrence may all start, while the boss could give Tammy Abraham the nod up front.

Morecambe: A Covid-19 outbreak in the Morecambe camp means the League Two side haven’t played since beating Grimsby 3-1 on Boxing Day.

Still, Adams is expected to have a strong squad to choose from, with the likes of Stephen Hendrie, Carlos Mendes Gomes and top scorer Adam Phillips hoping to cause the Blues problems.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Morecambe

Even with a handful of youth players in their side, Chelsea should have more than enough to beat Morecambe here.

What makes life even easier for the Blues is their opponents are coming back from an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp. So, while Morecambe haven’t played since Boxing Day, some of the playing squad has also endured the virus.

Morecambe will hope to give a good account of themselves in west London and come into the clash on a run of four wins in League Two. But even so, this game should tip in the balance of Chelsea.

Our prediction: Chelsea 4-1 Morecambe

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.