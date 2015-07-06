Andy Murray (GBR) [3] v Ivo Karlovic (CRO) [23] - 2nd on Centre Court

Murray has beaten Karlovic in all five of their previous meetings and a win today would see the British Number One through to this year's quarter-finals. Karlovic has come out fighting this year, recording the fastest serve in Wimbledon history at 148mph.

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) [20] v Roger Federer (SUI) [2] - 3rd on Centre Court

Seven-time Champion Federer returns to the court making his bid to be included in this year's final eight. A win this year would make him the first player to win eight Wimbledon titles. 20th ranked Bautista Agut beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 6-0, 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time.

Maria Sharapova (RUS) [4] v Zarina Diyas (KAZ) - 1st on No.1 Court

Sharapova, the 2004 champion, has sailed into the fourth round with a straight set victory over Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu. Sharapova is looking for her second title at Wimbledon having called time on a six-year wait for a Grand Slam victory at the French Open last season. A win today would make her first quarterfinals appearance since 2011. Unseeded Diyas upset Andrea Petkovic to advance to the fourth round of the tournament, beating the 14th seeded German 7-5, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Kevin Anderson (RSA) [14] - 3rd on No.1 Court

Defending champion Djokovic is yet to drop a set during this year's tournament beating Australian Bernard Tomic 6-3 6-3 6-3 to set up this fourth round clash with South Africa's Kevin Anderson. This is the seventh year Djokovic has made the second week of the tournament. Known for his big serves, Anderson is bidding to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in his career.