FA Cup semi-final: What time is Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?
Everything you need to know ahead of this Saturday’s FA cup clash at Wembley
FA Cup Semi-Final live on TV
Manchester United v Tottenham
BBC1, Saturday 21st April
Kick-off 5:15pm, live from Wembley Stadium
Wembley’s historic arch will once again bear witness to an FA cup semi-final this weekend as Manchester United face Tottenham.
Tottenham are the team with the home field advantage however, as they’ve played all their games this season at Wembley as their own stadium, White Hart Lane, is being rebuilt.
The Red Devils will be hoping to put the shock Premier League defeat to West Brom to the back of their minds as they attempt to end their season with the prestigious trophy.
Spurs battled against a bruised Manchester City this past weekend but were ultimately overcome by the recently crowned champions.
With each team having been knocked out of the Champions League both will want to impress when they duke it out for a place in the FA Cup final.