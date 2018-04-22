Chelsea are hoping to end the season with some silverware after a disappointing campaign saw them lose their Premier League crown.

The former champions are languishing in 5th place behind Tottenham in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Champions League leaving FA cup their only hope of a trophy.

If Chelsea have had a poor season then Southampton’s season has been disastrous.

Having sacked their manager, the club currently sit in the relegation zone just three points off Swansea, the club above them. They’ll be hoping that an FA cup final will give the team the lift in confidence they need to get out of the relegation zone.

The FA Cup Semi-Final: Chelsea v Southampton is live on BT Sport 1 at 2:30pm on Sunday 22nd April