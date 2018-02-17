On Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho refuted claims of a rift between himself and star man Paul Pogba, with many outlets suggesting that the French midfielder has become unsettled since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

"In the last couple of matches he didn’t play well,” he said. “Period. End of story. Now it’s my problem and Paul’s to improve his performance level.”

Huddersfield town will be without Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe is still out and Sean Scannell due to injury.