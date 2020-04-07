RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the brand new racing championship set to take the world by storm.

What is Extreme E?

Extreme E is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, the head honcho behind Formula E.

The all-electric racing series will be held across the globe in a number of unique climates and conditions in corners of the world most threatened by climate change.

More like this

From the Arctic to the the deserts of Saudi Arabia, drivers will compete in races around natural circuits in E-SUVs, which are capable of producing over 400kW (536bhp) of power.

The series will test drivers of all disciplines in extreme conditions with the mission to raise awareness of climate change, while keeping environmental impact to a minimum with a green way of operating.

Cars and equipment will be transported around the world using the RMS St Helena ship as a "floating paddock" at minimal environmental expense for the five races in the calendar.

When does Extreme E start?

The Extreme E calendar is set to run from January 2021 until October 2021 with five races taking place throughout that time.

For all the provisional dates, check out the calendar below.

Where is Extreme E held?

The mission of Extreme E will bring five unique landscapes for drivers to navigate. Provisional dates for the races are as follows:

23th-24th January: Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal (Ocean)

5th-6th March: Al-‘Ula, Saudi Arabia (Desert)

14th-15th May: Kali Gandaki Valley, Mustang District, Nepal (Glacier)

28th-29th August: Kangerlussuaq, Greenland (Arctic)

30th-31st October: Santarém, Pará, Brazil (Amazon Rainforest)

Who is racing in Extreme E?

A pool of drivers will be finalised closer to the start date, but many stars from around the world – from all disciplines of motorsport – have already been confirmed:

Sebastian Ogier – FIA World Rally Championship (6x consecutive WRC Champion)

Andreas Bakkerud – FIA WRX Championship (3rd in 2016 FIA WRX Championship)

Jamie Chadwick – W Series (Inaugural W Series champion)

Timmy Hansen – FIA WRX Championship (2nd in 2015 FIA WRX Championship)

Kevin Hansen – FIA WRX Championship (2016 FIA European RX Champion)

Antonio Felix Da Costa – FIA Formula E (Double Macau GP winner)

Billy Monger – Euroformula Open Championship (BRDC Rising Star)

Lucas Di Grassi – FIA Formula E (Formula E Champion Season 3)

Andre Lotterer – FIA Formula E (3x 24 Hours of Le Mans Winner)

Bruno Senna – World Endurance Championship (2017 FIA World Endurance LMP2 Champion)

Katherine Legge – IMSA Sportcar Championship (2nd in 2018 IMSA Sportscar Championship)

Sam Sunderland – Dakar Rally (First British rider to win Dakar – 2017)

Daniel Abt – FIA Formula E (Formula E race winner)

Loic Duval – DTM (2013 24 Hours of Le Mans winner)

Timo Scheider – FIA WRX Championship (DTM Champion 2008/2009)

Jerome D'Ambrosio – FIA Formula E (Formula E race winner)

James Rossiter – Super GT (3rd in Super GT)

Kriztian Szabo – FIA WRX Championship (FIA WRX Champion – S1600)

Oliver Turvey – FIA Formula E (2014 24 Hours of Le Mans winner – LMP2)

Sacha Prost – Enedis Electric Andros Trophy

Chris Ingram – FIA European Rally Championship (2019 ERC Champion)

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky – TCR Scandinavia Touring Cars (5th in Championship)

Nelson Piquet Jr. – Stock Car Brasil (FIA Formula E Champion Season 1)

Zoltan Bessenyey – European Rally Championship (Two-time ERC Rally winner)

How to watch Extreme E?

Extreme E has struck a partnership with BBC to be shown across their digital platforms for free.

Advertisement

Formula E recently expanded to be shown on BBC Two, and there will be high hopes that if the interest in Extreme E matches its ambitions, we could be seeing the championship head to terrestrial TV in the near future.