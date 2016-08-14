Everyone stayed up to watch Mo Farah fall over and still win Olympic gold at Rio 2016
It was nice of Britain's first triple Olympic gold athlete to give the other guys a chance
It was a Super Saturday night for almost everyone in the UK as they stayed up well into the early hours to watch Mo Farah fall flat on his face before claiming Olympic gold in the men's 10,000m at Rio 2016.
The British athlete's third campaign for gold had everyone very excited, with many opting to ditch their beds and camp out on the sofa instead.
Needless to say, when Mo tripped and fell there was widespread anguish throughout the land.
But we still BELIEVED.
And sure enough, Mo came through.
Oh. My. God! Mo Farah you absolute bloody beauty!!!! Not even a fall could stop our Mo! @TeamGB ???? #GOLD #Rio2016 #SuperSaturday
— Laura Leslie (@LauraLeslie23) August 14, 2016
It sure was nice of him to give the other athletes a chance though, eh?
THREE GOLDS FOR YOU MO FARAH. YOU GO MO FARAH!