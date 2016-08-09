Michael Phelps has it all: the most Olympic medals (23), the record of the most golds won in a single games (8 in Bejing 2008) and he's had even a street in his home town renamed after him (Michael Phelps Way in Baltimore). But does he have a strong connection with the force, too?

That’s the theory put forward after Phelps' pre-race prep for the 200m butterfly semi-finals in Rio looked a tad, well, Sith-ish. While South Africa’s Chad Le Clos got ready for the bout with shadowboxing (presumably with the Rocky theme song playing in his head), Phelps sat cloaked in a hoodie with large headphones blasting on his ears and a death stare on his face.