When is the Epsom Derby 2022? Schedule, race times, TV and live stream

The Queen is not expected to make an appearance at the Epsom Derby this year due to the sprawling array of Jubilee commitments coming up this week.

The Epsom Derby is a grand spectacle fit for a queen, so there's no better time to host it than the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Unfortunately, Her Majesty won't have any of her horses running in the race after all three of her would-be entrants – Reach For The Moon, Educator and General Idea – were withdrawn from the race for various reasons.

The Derby remains an elusive prize for the Queen, who has won all four of the other Classics in horse racing, but never the Epsom Derby.

She came closest in 1953 with a second-place runner shortly after her coronation and hasn't been able to achieve that feat since. Reach For The Moon was seen as a genuine contender to cap off a big weekend for the Queen, but her wait for a winner continues.

RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the details you need for the Epsom Derby 2022, including a full schedule so you know when to tune in for every race of the two-day event.

When is the Epsom Derby 2022?

The Epsom Derby races run from Friday 3rd June 2022 until Saturday 4th June.

Racing action begins at 2pm on each day and draws to a close with races at 5:40pm and 5:45pm respectively.

Epsom Derby 2022 schedule

Day 1: Friday 3rd June – Ladies Day

14:00 – Cazoo British EBF Woodcote Stakes

14:35 – The World Pool Handicap Stakes

15:10 – The Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group 1)

15:45 – Cazoo Handicap Stakes

16:30 – Cazoo Oaks (Group 1)

17:15 – The Poundland Surrey Stakes

17:40 – Cazoo Derby Festival Handicap Stakes

Day 2: Saturday 4th June – Derby Day

14:00 – The Cazoo Handicap Stakes

14:35 – The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3)

15:10 – The Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3)

15:45 – The Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap Stakes

16:30 – The Cazoo Derby (Group 1)

17:15 – The World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap

17:45 – The JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Epsom Derby on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV at the following times:

Friday 3rd June – 1:10pm until 5pm.

Saturday 4th June – 12:40pm until 5pm.

Ed Chamberlain will lead coverage alongside special guests with plenty of drama expected across the span of the festival.

Live stream the Epsom Derby online

You can also live stream the Epsom Derby via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

Epsom Derby odds 2022

In working partnership with the Radio Times, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for the Epsom Derby.

For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.