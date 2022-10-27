The host nation have their sights locked on the knockout rounds but there can be no room for complacency at this stage.

England finish off their group stage games at the Rugby League World Cup with a clash against Greece in Sheffield this weekend.

Head coach Shaun Wane will find it difficult to prevent his attention drifting towards thoughts of Australia and New Zealand – elite teams who should forge a path to the semi-finals and beyond.

Greece entered the tournament as the weakest member of Group A and will hope to put on a respectable display here against one of the tournament favourites backed by a home crowd.

When is England v Greece?

England v Greece will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022.

The game takes place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

What time is kick-off?

England v Greece will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is England v Greece on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV. Coverage starts at 1:45pm, with plenty of build-up to the big showdown.

How to live stream England v Greece online

You can also live stream the game via BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets free of charge, meaning you never have to miss a moment on the move.

England Rugby League World Cup fixtures

Saturday 15th October

England v Samoa (2:30pm)

Saturday 22nd October

England v France (5pm)

Saturday 29th October

England v Greece (2:30pm)

