Chisora and Whyte have engaged in two huge showdowns previously – with Whyte coming out on top on both occasions – leading to a rivalry between the pair.

However, Chisora sympathises with Whyte's predicament and has blasted poor management for failing to land an elite tier bout.

The 32-year-old said: "I feel bad for him, it's nearly 1000 days, 950 days since he became number one but it depends on your management.

"If you've got bad management, you'll be stuck on number 1 for the next 30/40 years."

A defeat to Joshua is the only blemish on Whyte's 16-1 professional record, but he has actively pursued the British top dog on multiple occasions.

Chisora believes that despite the ongoing lockdown situation, the future is bright for boxing in this country, and has tipped one star to shine brighter than the rest.

He said: "It's buzzing in London. You've got myself, AJ, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce, David Price. London is just buzzing. The heavyweight game will be thriving for the next 20 years, 30 years.

"Dubois is amazing, he's going to be amazing. I like the way he approaches a fight, the way he picks his shots amazingly and the way he likes to approach everything in boxing, and in his sparring – I watched a bit of his sparring."