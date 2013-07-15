David Beckhams (yes, more than one) star in new Sky Sports advert
The many faces of Becks help show the appeal of a multi-functional Sky package - and cheer up a normal Monday…
As the beginning of the Premier League thunders towards us (OK, there’s still over a month to go, but we can get excited, right?) Sky has called on footballing fave David Beckham to show off Sky’s varied coverage.
The advert follows six David Beckhams, with each choosing to watch the Premier League via a different medium - from TV to tablet, to phone and laptop - set to the jolly tune of Stevie Wonder’s For Once In My Life.
Becks, known for his love of pie and mash, even catches some of the league while tucking in to some good old-fashioned British grub.
The new campaign comes as Sky goes head to head with BT Sport over coverage of the 2013-2014 league.
Although BT Sport will show coverage of the first match on August 17th, Sky has already made headway, having secured coverage of Jose Mourinho’s first match back in charge of Chelsea, as well as David Moyes’ first game in charge of Manchester United.
The Beckham advert will air again (following last night's first showing) tonight on ITV at around 9.15pm, but why not take a peek now…