Becks, known for his love of pie and mash, even catches some of the league while tucking in to some good old-fashioned British grub.

The new campaign comes as Sky goes head to head with BT Sport over coverage of the 2013-2014 league.

Although BT Sport will show coverage of the first match on August 17th, Sky has already made headway, having secured coverage of Jose Mourinho’s first match back in charge of Chelsea, as well as David Moyes’ first game in charge of Manchester United.

The Beckham advert will air again (following last night's first showing) tonight on ITV at around 9.15pm, but why not take a peek now…