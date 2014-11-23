David Beckham explains pain behind missing fourth World Cup spot in unseen footage
Injury during a 2010 AC Milan game forced Beckham out of the England World Cup squad, which he explains brought home an important message
After 22 years of professional football, David Beckham retired. Free to make his own plans, Beckham - among other things - travelled to Brazil to explore the Amazon rainforest for BBC documentary David Beckham: Into the Unknown.
The show sees him travel with two friends on motorbikes and boats as well as camping in the rainforest and meeting the locals.
It proves to be an important time for reflection for the sports star and, in unseen footage from the newly released DVD, Beckham explains the 2010 injury that meant he missed his fourth chance to be part of the England World Cup squad:
