The PDC World Darts Championship will be more lucrative than ever this year following a seismic shift in prize money totals.

The total pot has been doubled from £2.5 million to £5 million, with the winner's share rising from £500k to a cool £1 million.

Luke Littler returns to Alexandra Palace seeking the biggest payday of his life, as well as the glory of recording back-to-back titles on the grandest stage of all.

The bumper cash on offer – alongside the expanded 128-person field – makes this the biggest PDC Darts World Championship in history. Will the drama live up to the billing?

PDC World Darts Championship 2026 prize money

The PDC World Darts Championship offers life-changing sums of cash for those who advance to the latter stages following the biggest prize pot increase in the history of the tournament.

Here is the full lowdown on prize money during the tournament:

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Final: £200,000

Quarter-Final: £100,000

Fourth Round: £60,000

Third Round: £35,000

Second Round: £25,000

First Round: £15,000

TOTAL: £5,000,000

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 (no, that is not a typo).

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

