The PDC World Darts Championship will be more lucrative than ever this year following a seismic shift in prize money totals.

Ad

The total pot has been doubled from £2.5 million to £5 million, with the winner's share rising from £500k to a cool £1 million.

Luke Littler returns to Alexandra Palace seeking the biggest payday of his life, as well as the glory of recording back-to-back titles on the grandest stage of all.

The bumper cash on offer – alongside the expanded 128-person field – makes this the biggest PDC Darts World Championship in history. Will the drama live up to the billing?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 prize money pot.

PDC World Darts Championship 2026 prize money

The PDC World Darts Championship offers life-changing sums of cash for those who advance to the latter stages following the biggest prize pot increase in the history of the tournament.

Here is the full lowdown on prize money during the tournament:

  • Winner: £1,000,000
  • Runner-Up: £400,000
  • Semi-Final: £200,000
  • Quarter-Final: £100,000
  • Fourth Round: £60,000
  • Third Round: £35,000
  • Second Round: £25,000
  • First Round: £15,000
  • TOTAL: £5,000,000

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 (no, that is not a typo).

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Want to see this content?

We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Radio Times sports editor Michael Potts. He has a beard, is looking at the camera and smiling
Michael PottsSport Editor

Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.

Ad
Ad
The best gifts arrive every week

Give 6 months for £55

The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.

Save 65% now
Ad