PDC World Darts Championship on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
Are you looking for a dash of traditional drama this Christmas? Look no further than Ally Pally. Let's. Play. Darts.
The PDC World Darts Championship 2025 is the only appropriate way to wrap up another calendar year of sport, and this edition is set to be hyped up more than ever.
Luke Littler returns to the scene of his breakout tournament, one year older, one year wiser, with one year of massive wins backing up his credentials as a genuine contender.
The 17-year-old superstar has received a BBC Sports Personality of the Year award nomination for his efforts last time out, but it's easy to forget he didn't actually win the thing.
Luke Humphries spoiled the party with a magnificent display of arrows to seal the trophy. He will be right in contention to defend his title with a stellar supporting cast, including Michael van Gerwen, all setting their sights on the crown.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2025.
When is the PDC World Darts Championship 2025?
The PDC World Darts Championship kicks off on Sunday 15th December 2024.
The tournament will run until Friday 3rd January 2025, with the final taking place on that day.
How to watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
PDC World Darts Championship 2025 schedule
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.
Sunday 15th December
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Monday 16th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Tuesday 17th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Wednesday 18th December
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Thursday 19th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Friday 20th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Saturday 21st December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Sunday 22nd December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Monday 23rd December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Friday 27th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Saturday 28th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Sunday 29th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Monday 30th December
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Wednesday 1st January
- Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)
- Evening Session (from 7pm)
Thursday 2nd January
- Evening Session (from 7:30pm)
Friday 3rd January
- Evening Session (from 8pm)
