Luke Littler returns to the scene of his breakout tournament, one year older, one year wiser, with one year of massive wins backing up his credentials as a genuine contender.

The 17-year-old superstar has received a BBC Sports Personality of the Year award nomination for his efforts last time out, but it's easy to forget he didn't actually win the thing.

Luke Humphries spoiled the party with a magnificent display of arrows to seal the trophy. He will be right in contention to defend his title with a stellar supporting cast, including Michael van Gerwen, all setting their sights on the crown.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2025.

When is the PDC World Darts Championship 2025?

The PDC World Darts Championship kicks off on Sunday 15th December 2024.

The tournament will run until Friday 3rd January 2025, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PDC World Darts Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Sunday 15th December

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Monday 16th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Tuesday 17th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Wednesday 18th December

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Thursday 19th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Friday 20th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Saturday 21st December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Sunday 22nd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Monday 23rd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Friday 27th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Saturday 28th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Sunday 29th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Monday 30th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Wednesday 1st January

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Thursday 2nd January

Evening Session (from 7:30pm)

Friday 3rd January

Evening Session (from 8pm)

