Wolverhampton will be the centre of the darts world over the next week as the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 is back on our screens.

Ad

Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to defend his 2024 triumph after thrashing Martin Lukeman in last year's final to claim his first major title.

Littler will have to beat out an all-star cast, including World No. 1 Luke Humphries, if he is to become the latest player to win in back-to-back years.

While most of the majors are win or go home, the Grand Slam of Darts sees 32 players split into eight groups – with the top two from each set to qualify for the knockout stages.

It's rarely short on drama and is the perfect appetiser for the feast of darts on our screens over the festive period.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2025.

When is the Grand Slam of Darts 2025?

2024 champion Luke Littler is among those in action. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Grand Slam of Darts 2025 starts on Saturday 8th November and runs until the final on Sunday 16th November.

How to watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports.

The event will be shown across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. Coverage starts at 1pm on the first weekend and final Sunday but is from 7pm on all other days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts 2025 schedule

All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.

Saturday 8th November

Sunday 9th November

Monday 10th November

Tuesday 11th November

Wednesday 12th November

Thursday 13th November

Friday 14th November

Saturday 15th November

Sunday 16th November

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.