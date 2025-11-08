The Grand Slam of Darts 2025 is off and running in Wolverhampton.

Ad

Reigning champion Luke Littler begins the defence of his 2024 title in the evening session, with Gerwyn Price and James Wade among the big names playing in the afternoon.

All 32 players will be in action on the opening day of the PDC major tournament as the group stages begin.

The top two players from each group will progress to the knockouts later in the week and that is where the drama really begins, as it is win or go home.

When the top players in the sport face off, the results are usually explosive and the good news for fans is that there is extensive coverage over the next week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 daily order of play.

Grand Slam of Darts 2025 schedule – Today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Saturday 8th November

Afternoon session (from 1pm)

1pm – Danny Noppert vs Lukas Wenig (Group H)

1:30pm – Damon Heta vs Martin Lukeman (Group B)

2pm – Chris Dobey vs Jurjen van der Velde (Group B)

2:30pm– Gerwyn Price vs Ricky Evans (Group D)

3pm – James Wade vs Stefan Bellmont (Group D)

3:30pm – Jonny Clayton vs Cameron Crabtree (Group H)

4pm – Josh Rock vs Wessel Nijman (Group F)

4:30pm – Gian van Veen vs Lisa Ashton (Group F)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

7pm – Daryl Gurney vs Connor Scutt (Group E)

7:30pm – Martin Schindler vs Luke Woodhouse (Group C)

8pm – Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith (Group A)

8:30pm – Gary Anderson vs Niko Springer (Group G)

9pm – Luke Humphries vs Alex Spellman (Group A)

9:30pm – Luke Littler vs Karel Sedlacek (Group E)

10pm – Michael van Gerwen vs Beau Greaves (Group G)

10:30pm – Stephen Bunting vs Alexis Toylo (Group C)

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports.

The event will be shown across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. Coverage starts at 1pm on the first weekend and final Sunday but is from 7pm on all other days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.