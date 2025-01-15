Bahrain Darts Masters 2025 on TV: Channel, schedule and live stream
The Bahrain Darts Masters is the first opportunity for King Luke to exert his dominance over his subjects.
A couple of weeks on from Luke Littler's coronation as world champion, he returns to the tour in 2025 aiming to kick-start his reign with another victory.
Littler triumphed in the 2024 edition of the Bahrain Darts Masters and he will return to Sakhir gunning to defend his crown.
Defeated PDC World Darts Championship finalist Michael van Gerwen will not feature in Bahrain due to "family commitments".
World No. 1 Luke Humphries, former world champion Rob Cross and rising star Stephen Bunting will all feature this week.
When is the Bahrain Darts Masters 2025?
The Bahrain Darts Masters kicks off on Thursday 16th January 2025.
The tournament will run until Friday 17th January 2025, with the final taking place on that day.
How to watch the Bahrain Darts Masters 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Bahrain Darts Masters 2025 live on ITV this week.
Coverage of the event will be shown live on ITV4 each evening, with full timings below.
Fans can also live stream the action on ITVX across a range of platforms and devices, from their official website, to the ITVX app on laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and more.
Bahrain Darts Masters 2025 schedule
All UK time. All live on ITV4 and ITVX.
Thursday 16th January
Evening session (from 5pm)
- First round (best of 11 legs)
Friday 17th January
Evening session (from 4pm)
- Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)
- Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)
- Final (best of 15 legs)
