The panel included last year’s winning captain Paul McGinley, as well as recent skippers Jose Maria Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie.

Fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy gave his support of Clarke in January, saying that he would be a "perfect fit" for Team Europe when they try to defend their Ryder Cup title in Hazeltine, Minnesota.

The US captain will be confirmed next week, although several reports in America have stated that David Love III, the skipper who lost to Europe in the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012, will be given the honour for a second time.

More like this

Advertisement

Sky Sports has the rights to live Ryder Cup coverage in the UK, although the BBC will show highlights. Sky recently announced that it had also bought live coverage of the Open Championship, the oldest major tournament in golf.