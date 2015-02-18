Darren Clarke named Europe's Ryder Cup golf captain for 2016
The former vice-captain will lead Team Europe when they travel to Hazeltine for the 2016 Ryder Cup
Darren Clarke has been named Europe's new Ryder Cup captain when they take on the USA in Hazletine in 2016.
The 46-year-old Northern Ireland golfer has been vice-captain during Europe's wins in 2012 and 2010, and was selected by a five-man committee on Wednesday at the European Tour's headquarters in Wentworth Golf Club.
The panel included last year’s winning captain Paul McGinley, as well as recent skippers Jose Maria Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie.
Fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy gave his support of Clarke in January, saying that he would be a "perfect fit" for Team Europe when they try to defend their Ryder Cup title in Hazeltine, Minnesota.
The US captain will be confirmed next week, although several reports in America have stated that David Love III, the skipper who lost to Europe in the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012, will be given the honour for a second time.
Sky Sports has the rights to live Ryder Cup coverage in the UK, although the BBC will show highlights. Sky recently announced that it had also bought live coverage of the Open Championship, the oldest major tournament in golf.