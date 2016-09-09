Dame Sarah Storey becomes the most successful female British Paralympian ever
Para-cyclist scoops her 12th gold in Rio
Dame Sarah Storey has made history at this year's Games becoming the most successful female British Paralympian ever.
The Para-cyclist picked up her 12th gold medal on the opening day in Rio.
Competing against fellow Brit Crystal Lane, who took silver, Storey caught her after only 1,375 metres of the C5 3,000m individual pursuit final.
Storey began her Paralympics career as a swimmer when she was just 13, winning two gold medals in Barcelona 1992. She switched to cycling in 2005 – her 12th medal in Rio 2016 puts her ahead of Tanni Grey-Thompson's gold medal haul of 11.