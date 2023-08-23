The Belgian star returns to defend his crown in 2023, but he is not the favourite to do so - with a fiery pair of riders anticipated to lead the way.

Roglič is an obvious contender to return to winning ways in his specialist event, while Tour de France victor Jonas Vingegaard is back in the saddle and hoping to have recovered enough to make another surge for victory here.

The standout British rider of the five-man contingent is Geraint Thomas, while Hugh Carthy, Oscar Onley, Sean Flynn and Max Poole will hope to make an impact in Spain.

How to watch Vuelta a España on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Vuelta a España will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+ with a range of options available to choose from.

The Eurosport 1 TV channel will show all live coverage from 1:30pm on most days of the event, though some stages are later or earlier than this typical time. Check out the full schedule below.

The same coverage will be available on discovery+ which is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Vuelta a España 2023 highlights

There will be regular highlights across discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ throughout the Vuelta a España, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments from the gruelling event, even if you can't tune in live every day.

Vuelta a España 2023 TV schedule

Stage 1: Saturday 26th August

Live from 5:30pm

Stage 2: Sunday 27th August

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 3: Monday 28th August

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 4: Tuesday 29th August

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 5: Wednesday 30th August

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 6: Thursday 31st August

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 7: Friday 1st September

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 8: Saturday 2nd September

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 9: Sunday 3rd September

Live from 1:30pm

Rest day: Monday 4th September

REST

Stage 10: Tuesday 5th September

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 11: Wednesday 6th September

Live from 1:30pm

Stage 12: Thursday 7th September

Live from 12:30pm

Stage 13: Friday 8th September

Live from TBC

Stage 14: Saturday 9th September

Live from TBC

Stage 15: Sunday 10th September

Live from TBC

Rest day: Monday 11th September

REST

Stage 16: Tuesday 12th September

Live from TBC

Stage 17: Wednesday 13th September

Live from TBC

Stage 18: Thursday 14th September

Live from TBC

Stage 19: Friday 15th September

Live from TBC

Stage 20: Saturday 16th September

Live from TBC

Stage 21: Sunday 17th September

Live from TBC

Who won the Vuelta a España 2022?

Remco Evenepoel ended Primož Roglič's streak of three consecutive Vuelta victories with a confident triumph in 2022.

Roglič was second in the general classification, behind Evenepoel, but crashed out of the event during Stage 16.

Evenepoel finished more than two minutes clear of his nearest rival, Enric Mas, with Juan Ayuso rounding off the final podium.

Vuelta a España past winners

2010: Vincenzo Nibali

2011: Chris Froome

2012: Alberto Contador

2013: Chris Horner

2014: Alberto Contador

2015: Fabio Aru

2016: Nairo Quintana

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Simon Yates

2019: Primož Roglič

2020: Primož Roglič

2021: Primož Roglič

2022: Remco Evenepoel

