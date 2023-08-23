Vuelta a España 2023 on TV: Watch live coverage and highlights
Your guide on how to watch the Vuelta a España 2023 live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The Vuelta a España wraps up the three Grand Tour events this year with a bristling pack of riders determined to make their mark.
Remco Evenepoel claimed victory in 2022 after his closest rival, three-time consecutive champion between 2019 and 2021 Primož Roglič, crashed out on Stage 16.
The Belgian star returns to defend his crown in 2023, but he is not the favourite to do so - with a fiery pair of riders anticipated to lead the way.
Roglič is an obvious contender to return to winning ways in his specialist event, while Tour de France victor Jonas Vingegaard is back in the saddle and hoping to have recovered enough to make another surge for victory here.
The standout British rider of the five-man contingent is Geraint Thomas, while Hugh Carthy, Oscar Onley, Sean Flynn and Max Poole will hope to make an impact in Spain.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Vuelta a Espana 2023.
How to watch Vuelta a España on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Vuelta a España will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+ with a range of options available to choose from.
The Eurosport 1 TV channel will show all live coverage from 1:30pm on most days of the event, though some stages are later or earlier than this typical time. Check out the full schedule below.
The same coverage will be available on discovery+ which is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal.
discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
Vuelta a España 2023 highlights
There will be regular highlights across discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ throughout the Vuelta a España, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments from the gruelling event, even if you can't tune in live every day.
Vuelta a España 2023 TV schedule
Stage 1: Saturday 26th August
Live from 5:30pm
Stage 2: Sunday 27th August
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 3: Monday 28th August
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 4: Tuesday 29th August
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 5: Wednesday 30th August
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 6: Thursday 31st August
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 7: Friday 1st September
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 8: Saturday 2nd September
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 9: Sunday 3rd September
Live from 1:30pm
Rest day: Monday 4th September
REST
Stage 10: Tuesday 5th September
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 11: Wednesday 6th September
Live from 1:30pm
Stage 12: Thursday 7th September
Live from 12:30pm
Stage 13: Friday 8th September
Live from TBC
Stage 14: Saturday 9th September
Live from TBC
Stage 15: Sunday 10th September
Live from TBC
Rest day: Monday 11th September
REST
Stage 16: Tuesday 12th September
Live from TBC
Stage 17: Wednesday 13th September
Live from TBC
Stage 18: Thursday 14th September
Live from TBC
Stage 19: Friday 15th September
Live from TBC
Stage 20: Saturday 16th September
Live from TBC
Stage 21: Sunday 17th September
Live from TBC
Who won the Vuelta a España 2022?
Remco Evenepoel ended Primož Roglič's streak of three consecutive Vuelta victories with a confident triumph in 2022.
Roglič was second in the general classification, behind Evenepoel, but crashed out of the event during Stage 16.
Evenepoel finished more than two minutes clear of his nearest rival, Enric Mas, with Juan Ayuso rounding off the final podium.
Vuelta a España past winners
2010: Vincenzo Nibali
2011: Chris Froome
2012: Alberto Contador
2013: Chris Horner
2014: Alberto Contador
2015: Fabio Aru
2016: Nairo Quintana
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Simon Yates
2019: Primož Roglič
2020: Primož Roglič
2021: Primož Roglič
2022: Remco Evenepoel
