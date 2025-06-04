Tour of Britain Women 2025 on TV: Watch live coverage
Your guide on how to watch the Tour of Britain Women 2025 live on TV throughout the event.
The Tour of Britain Women will cover 423km of gruelling roads, starting in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, through the North East of England before covering rapid loops of Glasgow to finish.
Lotte Kopecky won last year's event following a dramatic sprint for the line in awful weather conditions. Paris 2024 silver medallist Anna Henderson came second overall in the event.
Belgian star Kopecky will not return to defend her title, leaving the race wide open for the likes of reigning European champion Lorena Wiebes and Ruby Roseman-Gannon, who clinched a stage in 2024, to compete.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour of Britain Women 2025.
How to watch Tour of Britain Women 2025 on TV and live stream
The Tour of Britain Women will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports Extra and discovery+.
Check out the full list of stage times below.
Tour of Britain Women 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Thursday 5th June
- Stage 1: Dalby Forest to Redcar (12pm)
Friday 6th June
- Stage 2: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea (10:45am)
Saturday 7th June
- Stage 3: Kelso to Kelso (11am)
Sunday 8th June
- Stage 4: Glasgow to Glasgow (10am)
