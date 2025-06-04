Belgian star Kopecky will not return to defend her title, leaving the race wide open for the likes of reigning European champion Lorena Wiebes and Ruby Roseman-Gannon, who clinched a stage in 2024, to compete.

How to watch Tour of Britain Women 2025 on TV and live stream

The Tour of Britain Women will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports Extra and discovery+.

Check out the full list of stage times below.

Tour of Britain Women 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 5th June

Stage 1: Dalby Forest to Redcar (12pm)

Friday 6th June

Stage 2: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea (10:45am)

Saturday 7th June

Stage 3: Kelso to Kelso (11am)

Sunday 8th June

Stage 4: Glasgow to Glasgow (10am)

