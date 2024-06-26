Vingegaard has been uncertain to start due to injury, but the expectation is that he will return to the saddle in time for the Grand Depart.

The Tour de France will look a lot different in 2024, with the first ever start from Italy to be staged in Florence. It is also the first time the event won't conclude in Paris, with Nice to be given the honour.

Paris will be preoccupied in the run-up to the Olympics 2024, meaning the Tour de France has been shifted, not that fans will mind with such a deep pool of talent to savour across the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour de France 2024.

How to watch Tour de France 2024 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch all of the action live on discovery+, the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage, and ITV4 for free-to-air coverage.

Every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels, with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

The discovery+ Standard plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

ITV return to broadcast live coverage throughout the event on ITV4, while you can also stream it on demand via ITVX.

Tour de France 2024 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the Tour de France, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

You can also tune in for highlights on free-to-air channel ITV4 in the UK.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

Andy Schleck 2011: Cadel Evans

Cadel Evans 2012: Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins 2013: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2014: Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali 2015: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2016: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2017: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2018: Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas 2019: Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal 2020: Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar 2021: Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar 2022: Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard 2023: Jonas Vingegaard

