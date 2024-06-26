Tour de France 2024 on TV: Watch live coverage and highlights
Your guide on how to watch the Tour de France 2024 live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The Tour de France is shaping up to be an all-time classic, with the big four riders likely to lock horns for the first time simultaneously in a Grand Tour event.
Reigning title holder Jonas Vingegaard, Giro d'Italia 2024 runaway champion Tadej Pogačar, three-time Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič and Vuelta 2022 top dog Remco Evenepoel are all set to compete against one another.
Vingegaard has been uncertain to start due to injury, but the expectation is that he will return to the saddle in time for the Grand Depart.
- Watch the Tour de France on discovery+ Standard, discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports, ITV4 and ITVX
The Tour de France will look a lot different in 2024, with the first ever start from Italy to be staged in Florence. It is also the first time the event won't conclude in Paris, with Nice to be given the honour.
Paris will be preoccupied in the run-up to the Olympics 2024, meaning the Tour de France has been shifted, not that fans will mind with such a deep pool of talent to savour across the event.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour de France 2024.
How to watch Tour de France 2024 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can watch all of the action live on discovery+, the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage, and ITV4 for free-to-air coverage.
Every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels, with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.
The discovery+ Standard plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
ITV return to broadcast live coverage throughout the event on ITV4, while you can also stream it on demand via ITVX.
Tour de France 2024 highlights on TV
There will be regular highlights shows across discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the Tour de France, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.
You can also tune in for highlights on free-to-air channel ITV4 in the UK.
Tour de France past winners
- 2010: Andy Schleck
- 2011: Cadel Evans
- 2012: Bradley Wiggins
- 2013: Chris Froome
- 2014: Vincenzo Nibali
- 2015: Chris Froome
- 2016: Chris Froome
- 2017: Chris Froome
- 2018: Geraint Thomas
- 2019: Egan Bernal
- 2020: Tadej Pogačar
- 2021: Tadej Pogačar
- 2022: Jonas Vingegaard
- 2023: Jonas Vingegaard
