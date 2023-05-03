Tao Geoghegan Hart triumphed in 2020 and will race again here, while 2021 champion Egan Bernal and 2022 winner Jai Hindley are not involved in proceedings.

The Giro d'Italia 2023 looks set to be an explosive affair with a wide open field, featuring just one former champion among the ranks.

That leaves the field looking favourable for a rider to claim their maiden victory if anyone can raise their game in the first Grand Tour event of the year.

Regardless of several key absences among the field, fans at home will have just as much fun watching next-gen stars attempt to make a name for themselves in one of the most punishing races around.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2023.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch all of the action live on discovery+, the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage.

Every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

You can also stream the event on GCN+ which available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

Welsh-language channel S4C is the only free-to-air UK broadcaster showing live coverage of the race. You can tune in via Sky, Freeview, Virgin and Freesat, as well as via BBC iPlayer.

Giro d'Italia 2023 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across discovery+, Eurosport, GCN+ and S4C throughout the Giro d'Italia so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

Unfortunately ITV does not appear to be broadcasting highlights of the race in 2023 unless a last-ditch resolution is found.

ITV has previously shown free-to-air highlights of the race across their platforms but does not appear in the list of official broadcasters for the event and has not publicised any involvement with the event.

Who won the Giro d'Italia 2022?

Jai Hindley triumphed in the 2022 Giro d'Italia with over a minute separating him and second-place Richard Carapaz.

The Australian gained ground on the last two stages to burst beyond Carapaz and claim victory at the very end.

In 2020, Hindley was narrowly defeated by Welsh star Tao Geoghegan Hart, who clinched the title in a hotly-contested final stage.

Giro d'Italia past winners

2010: Ivan Basso

2011: Michele Scarponi

2012: Ryder Hesjedal

2013: Vincenzo Nibali

2014: Nairo Quintana

2015: Alberto Contador

2016: Vincenzo Nibali

2017: Tom Dumoulin

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart

2021: Egan Bernal

2022: Jai Hindley

