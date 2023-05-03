The Giro d'Italia 2023 has arrived, with the world's finest cyclists gearing up for the first Grand Tour of the year.

Last year saw three maiden victories on the biggest stages as Jai Hindley claimed the Giro, Jonas Vingegaard clinched the Tour de France, and Remco Evenepoel sealed the Vuelta a Espana.

The triumphs broke the increasingly tight grip of Slovenian duo Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, who had won five of the last seven Grand Tour events prior to 2022.

Richard Carapaz led much of last year's Giro before being pipped to the post by Hindley in the closing stages. He won't feature this year.

British talent is represented by Tao Geoghegan Hart, the only former Giro champion, as well as Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas among others.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Giro d'Italia 2023 schedule.

When does Giro d'Italia 2023 start?

The race begins on Saturday 6th May 2023 at the Fossacesia Marina.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 28th May 2023, with the final stage to be held around Rome.

Giro d'Italia 2023 route and schedule

Saturday 6th May

Stage 1 - Fossacesia Marina to Ortona, flat individual time trial, 19.6km

Sunday 7th May

Stage 2 - Teramo to San Salvo, flat, 201km

Monday 8th May

Stage 3 - Vasto to Melfi, medium mountains, 216km

Tuesday 9th May

Stage 4 - Venosa to Lago Laceno, medium mountains, 175km

Wednesday 10th May

Stage 5 - Atripalda to Salerno, hilly, 171km

Thursday 11th May

Stage 6 - Naples to Naples, hilly, 162km

Friday 12th May

Stage 7 - Capua to Gran Sasso d'Italia (Campo Imperatore), high mountains, 218km

Saturday 13th May

Stage 8 - Terni to Fossombrone, medium mountains, 207km

Sunday 14th May

Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena (Technogym Village), flat individual time trial, 35km

Monday 15th May

REST DAY

Tuesday 16th May

Stage 10 - Scandiano to Viareggio, hilly, 196km

Wednesday 17th May

Stage 11 - Camaiore to Tortona, hilly, 219km

Thursday 18th May

Stage 12 - Bra to Rivoli, medium mountains, 179km

Friday 19th May

Stage 13 - Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Crans Montana (Switzerland), high mountains, 207km

Saturday 20th May

Stage 14 - Sierre (Switzerland) to Cassano Magnago, hilly, 193km

Sunday 21st May

Stage 15 - Seregno to Bergamo, high mountains, 195km

Monday 22nd May

REST DAY

Tuesday 23rd May

Stage 16 - Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, high mountains, 203km

Wednesday 24th May

Stage 17 - Pergine Valsugana to Caorle, flat, 195km

Thursday 25th May

Stage 18 - Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, medium mountains, 161km

Friday 26th May

Stage 19 - Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Rifugio Auronzo), high mountains, 183km

Saturday 27th May

Stage 20 - Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, mountainous individual time trial, 18.6km

Sunday 28th May

Stage 21 - Rome to Rome, flat, 126km

Giro d'Italia 2023 start list – teams and riders

Soudal - Quick Step

  • EVENEPOEL Remco
  • BALLERINI Davide
  • CATTANEO Mattia
  • ČERNÝ Josef
  • HIRT Jan
  • SERRY Pieter
  • VAN WILDER Ilan
  • VERVAEKE Louis
  • Sporting Director(s): BRAMATI Davide, LODEWYCK Klaas

A2GR Citroën Team

  • VENDRAME Andrea
  • CHEREL Mikaël
  • BAUDIN Alex
  • LAPEIRA Paul
  • PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
  • PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
  • PRODHOMME Nicolas
  • WARBASSE Larry
  • Sporting Director(s): JANNEL Didier, KASPUTIS Artūras, BIONDI Laurent

Alpecin-Deceuninck

  • OLDANI Stefano
  • CONCI Nicola
  • GROVES Kaden
  • KRIEGER Alexander
  • LEYSEN Senne
  • RIESEBEEK Oscar
  • SBARAGLI Kristian
  • SINKELDAM Ramon
  • Sporting Director(s): LEYSEN Bart, MEERSMAN Gianni

Astana Qazaqstan Team

  • CAVENDISH Mark
  • BATTISTELLA Samuele
  • DOMBROWSKI Joe
  • MOSCON Gianni
  • PRONSKIY Vadim
  • SÁNCHEZ Luis León
  • SCARONI Christian
  • VELASCO Simone
  • Sporting Director(s): CENGHIALTA Bruno, SHEFER Alexandre

Bahrain - Victorious

  • CARUSO Damiano
  • BUITRAGO Santiago
  • HAIG Jack
  • MÄDER Gino
  • PASQUALON Andrea
  • MILAN Jonathan
  • SÜTTERLIN Jasha
  • ZAMBANINI Edoardo
  • Sporting Director(s): ŠTANGELJ Gorazd, VOLPI Alberto

BORA - hansgrohe

  • VLASOV Aleksandr
  • ALEOTTI Giovanni
  • BENEDETTI Cesare
  • DENZ Nico
  • JUNGELS Bob
  • KÄMNA Lennard
  • KONRAD Patrick
  • PALZER Anton
  • Sporting Director(s): GASPAROTTO Enrico, HEYNDERICKX Jean-Pierre

Cofidis

  • CONSONNI Simone
  • BIDARD François
  • CIMOLAI Davide
  • LAFAY Victor
  • LASTRA Jonathan
  • PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
  • ROCHAS Rémy
  • TOUMIRE Hugo
  • Sporting Director(s): DAMIANI Roberto, JONROND Jean-Luc

EF Education-EasyPost

  • CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
  • BETTIOL Alberto
  • URÁN Rigoberto
  • CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
  • CARTHY Hugh
  • DE BOD Stefan
  • EIKING Odd Christian
  • HEALY Ben
  • KUDUS Merhawi
  • CORT Magnus
  • Sporting Director(s): BRESCHEL Matti, VAN GARDEREN Tejay

EOLO-Kometa

  • ALBANESE Vincenzo
  • BAIS Davide
  • BAIS Mattia
  • FETTER Erik
  • FORTUNATO Lorenzo
  • GAVAZZI Francesco
  • MAESTRI Mirco
  • SEVILLA Diego Pablo
  • Sporting Director(s): HERNÁNDEZ BLÁZQUEZ Jesús, ZANATTA Stefano

Green Project-Bardiani

  • CSF-Faizanè
  • FIORELLI Filippo
  • COVILI Luca
  • GABBURO Davide
  • MAGLI Filippo
  • MARCELLUSI Martin
  • TOLIO Alex
  • TONELLI Alessandro
  • ZOCCARATO Samuele
  • Sporting Director(s): REVERBERI Roberto, DONATI Alessandro

Groupama - FDJ

  • PINOT Thibaut
  • ARMIRAIL Bruno
  • KÜNG Stefan
  • LIENHARD Fabian
  • MOLARD Rudy
  • STEWART Jake
  • THOMPSON Reuben
  • VAN DEN BERG Lars
  • Sporting Director(s): BRICAUD Thierry, VEIKKANEN Jussi

INEOS Grenadiers

  • GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
  • ARENSMAN Thymen
  • DE PLUS Laurens
  • GANNA Filippo
  • PUCCIO Salvatore
  • SIVAKOV Pavel
  • SWIFT Ben
  • THOMAS Geraint
  • Sporting Director(s): TOSATTO Matteo, COOKSON Oliver

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

  • TAARAMÄE Rein
  • BONIFAZIO Niccolò
  • ROTA Lorenzo
  • BYSTRØM Sven Erik
  • HERREGODTS Rune
  • HUYS Laurens
  • MARIT Arne
  • PETILLI Simone
  • REX Laurenz
  • Sporting Director(s): PIVA Valerio, DE NEEF Steven

Israel - Premier Tech

  • POZZOVIVO Domenico
  • BERWICK Sebastian
  • CLARKE Simon
  • FRIGO Marco
  • GEE Derek
  • RICCITELLO Matthew
  • WILLIAMS Stephen
  • WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MaSporting Director(s)
  • Sporting Director(s): GUERRERO Oscar, BEWLEY Sam

Jumbo-Visma

  • ROGLIČ Primož
  • AFFINI Edoardo
  • BOUWMAN Koen
  • FOSS Tobias
  • GESINK Robert
  • HESSMANN Michel
  • KUSS Sepp
  • TRATNIK Jan
  • Sporting Director(s): ENGELS Addy, VAN DONGEN Arthur

Movistar Team

  • GAVIRIA Fernando
  • BARTA Will
  • KANTER Max
  • ROJAS José Joaquín
  • RUBIO Einer Augusto
  • RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
  • TORRES Albert
  • VERONA Carlos
  • Sporting Director(s): LASTRAS Pablo, MURIEL Xabier

Team Arkéa Samsic

  • BARGUIL Warren
  • BOUET Maxime
  • DEKKER David
  • GUERNALEC Thibault
  • RIES Michel
  • RIOU Alan
  • RUSSO Clément
  • VERRE Alessandro
  • Sporting Director(s): TREHIN Roger, CAER Yvon

Team Corratec

  • CONTI Valerio
  • DALLA VALLE Nicolas
  • GANDIN Stefano
  • IACCHI Alessandro
  • KONYCHEV Alexander
  • QUARTERMAN Charlie
  • TIVANI German Nicolás
  • VIVIANI Attilio
  • Sporting Director(s): FRASSI Francesco, LUPERINI Fabiana

Team Sporting Director(s)M

  • LEKNESSUND Andreas
  • HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
  • MÄRKL Niklas
  • MAYRHOFER Marius
  • STORK Florian
  • TUSVELD Martijn
  • DAINESE Alberto
  • VANHOUCKE Harm
  • Sporting Director(s): WINSTON Matthew, LIGTHART Pim

Team Jayco AlUla

  • MATTHEWS Michael
  • DE MARCHI Alessandro
  • DUNBAR Eddie
  • HEPBURN Michael
  • PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
  • SCOTSON Callum
  • STEWART Campbell
  • ZANA Filippo
  • Sporting Director(s): MCPARTLAND David, WEENING Pieter

Trek - Segafredo

  • GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
  • HOOLE Daan
  • KIRSCH Alex
  • MOLLEMA Bauke
  • PEDERSEN MaSporting Director(s)
  • SKUJIŅŠ Toms
  • TESFATSION Natnael
  • VERGAERDE Otto
  • Sporting Director(s): POPOVYCH Yaroslav, DE JONGH Steven

UAE Team Emirates

  • ALMEIDA João
  • ACKERMANN Pascal
  • COVI Alessandro
  • FORMOLO Davide
  • GIBBONS Ryan
  • MCNULTY Brandon
  • ULISSI Diego
  • VINE Jay
  • Sporting Director(s): BALDATO Fabio, GUIDI Fabrizio

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.