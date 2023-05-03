Last year saw three maiden victories on the biggest stages as Jai Hindley claimed the Giro, Jonas Vingegaard clinched the Tour de France, and Remco Evenepoel sealed the Vuelta a Espana.

The Giro d'Italia 2023 has arrived, with the world's finest cyclists gearing up for the first Grand Tour of the year.

The triumphs broke the increasingly tight grip of Slovenian duo Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, who had won five of the last seven Grand Tour events prior to 2022.

Richard Carapaz led much of last year's Giro before being pipped to the post by Hindley in the closing stages. He won't feature this year.

British talent is represented by Tao Geoghegan Hart, the only former Giro champion, as well as Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas among others.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Giro d'Italia 2023 schedule.

When does Giro d'Italia 2023 start?

The race begins on Saturday 6th May 2023 at the Fossacesia Marina.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 28th May 2023, with the final stage to be held around Rome.

Giro d'Italia 2023 route and schedule

Saturday 6th May

Stage 1 - Fossacesia Marina to Ortona, flat individual time trial, 19.6km

Sunday 7th May

Stage 2 - Teramo to San Salvo, flat, 201km

Monday 8th May

Stage 3 - Vasto to Melfi, medium mountains, 216km

Tuesday 9th May

Stage 4 - Venosa to Lago Laceno, medium mountains, 175km

Wednesday 10th May

Stage 5 - Atripalda to Salerno, hilly, 171km

Thursday 11th May

Stage 6 - Naples to Naples, hilly, 162km

Friday 12th May

Stage 7 - Capua to Gran Sasso d'Italia (Campo Imperatore), high mountains, 218km

Saturday 13th May

Stage 8 - Terni to Fossombrone, medium mountains, 207km

Sunday 14th May

Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena (Technogym Village), flat individual time trial, 35km

Monday 15th May

REST DAY

Tuesday 16th May

Stage 10 - Scandiano to Viareggio, hilly, 196km

Wednesday 17th May

Stage 11 - Camaiore to Tortona, hilly, 219km

Thursday 18th May

Stage 12 - Bra to Rivoli, medium mountains, 179km

Friday 19th May

Stage 13 - Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Crans Montana (Switzerland), high mountains, 207km

Saturday 20th May

Stage 14 - Sierre (Switzerland) to Cassano Magnago, hilly, 193km

Sunday 21st May

Stage 15 - Seregno to Bergamo, high mountains, 195km

Monday 22nd May

REST DAY

Tuesday 23rd May

Stage 16 - Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, high mountains, 203km

Wednesday 24th May

Stage 17 - Pergine Valsugana to Caorle, flat, 195km

Thursday 25th May

Stage 18 - Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, medium mountains, 161km

Friday 26th May

Stage 19 - Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Rifugio Auronzo), high mountains, 183km

Saturday 27th May

Stage 20 - Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, mountainous individual time trial, 18.6km

Sunday 28th May

Stage 21 - Rome to Rome, flat, 126km

Giro d'Italia 2023 start list – teams and riders

Soudal - Quick Step

EVENEPOEL Remco

BALLERINI Davide

CATTANEO Mattia

ČERNÝ Josef

HIRT Jan

SERRY Pieter

VAN WILDER Ilan

VERVAEKE Louis

Sporting Director(s): BRAMATI Davide, LODEWYCK Klaas

A2GR Citroën Team

VENDRAME Andrea

CHEREL Mikaël

BAUDIN Alex

LAPEIRA Paul

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

PARET-PEINTRE Valentin

PRODHOMME Nicolas

WARBASSE Larry

Sporting Director(s): JANNEL Didier, KASPUTIS Artūras, BIONDI Laurent

Alpecin-Deceuninck

OLDANI Stefano

CONCI Nicola

GROVES Kaden

KRIEGER Alexander

LEYSEN Senne

RIESEBEEK Oscar

SBARAGLI Kristian

SINKELDAM Ramon

Sporting Director(s): LEYSEN Bart, MEERSMAN Gianni

Astana Qazaqstan Team

CAVENDISH Mark

BATTISTELLA Samuele

DOMBROWSKI Joe

MOSCON Gianni

PRONSKIY Vadim

SÁNCHEZ Luis León

SCARONI Christian

VELASCO Simone

Sporting Director(s): CENGHIALTA Bruno, SHEFER Alexandre

Bahrain - Victorious

CARUSO Damiano

BUITRAGO Santiago

HAIG Jack

MÄDER Gino

PASQUALON Andrea

MILAN Jonathan

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

ZAMBANINI Edoardo

Sporting Director(s): ŠTANGELJ Gorazd, VOLPI Alberto

BORA - hansgrohe

VLASOV Aleksandr

ALEOTTI Giovanni

BENEDETTI Cesare

DENZ Nico

JUNGELS Bob

KÄMNA Lennard

KONRAD Patrick

PALZER Anton

Sporting Director(s): GASPAROTTO Enrico, HEYNDERICKX Jean-Pierre

Cofidis

CONSONNI Simone

BIDARD François

CIMOLAI Davide

LAFAY Victor

LASTRA Jonathan

PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc

ROCHAS Rémy

TOUMIRE Hugo

Sporting Director(s): DAMIANI Roberto, JONROND Jean-Luc

EF Education-EasyPost

CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander

BETTIOL Alberto

URÁN Rigoberto

CAICEDO Jonathan Klever

CARTHY Hugh

DE BOD Stefan

EIKING Odd Christian

HEALY Ben

KUDUS Merhawi

CORT Magnus

Sporting Director(s): BRESCHEL Matti, VAN GARDEREN Tejay

EOLO-Kometa

ALBANESE Vincenzo

BAIS Davide

BAIS Mattia

FETTER Erik

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

GAVAZZI Francesco

MAESTRI Mirco

SEVILLA Diego Pablo

Sporting Director(s): HERNÁNDEZ BLÁZQUEZ Jesús, ZANATTA Stefano

Green Project-Bardiani

CSF-Faizanè

FIORELLI Filippo

COVILI Luca

GABBURO Davide

MAGLI Filippo

MARCELLUSI Martin

TOLIO Alex

TONELLI Alessandro

ZOCCARATO Samuele

Sporting Director(s): REVERBERI Roberto, DONATI Alessandro

Groupama - FDJ

PINOT Thibaut

ARMIRAIL Bruno

KÜNG Stefan

LIENHARD Fabian

MOLARD Rudy

STEWART Jake

THOMPSON Reuben

VAN DEN BERG Lars

Sporting Director(s): BRICAUD Thierry, VEIKKANEN Jussi

INEOS Grenadiers

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

ARENSMAN Thymen

DE PLUS Laurens

GANNA Filippo

PUCCIO Salvatore

SIVAKOV Pavel

SWIFT Ben

THOMAS Geraint

Sporting Director(s): TOSATTO Matteo, COOKSON Oliver

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

TAARAMÄE Rein

BONIFAZIO Niccolò

ROTA Lorenzo

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

HERREGODTS Rune

HUYS Laurens

MARIT Arne

PETILLI Simone

REX Laurenz

Sporting Director(s): PIVA Valerio, DE NEEF Steven

Israel - Premier Tech

POZZOVIVO Domenico

BERWICK Sebastian

CLARKE Simon

FRIGO Marco

GEE Derek

RICCITELLO Matthew

WILLIAMS Stephen

WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MaSporting Director(s)

Sporting Director(s): GUERRERO Oscar, BEWLEY Sam

Jumbo-Visma

ROGLIČ Primož

AFFINI Edoardo

BOUWMAN Koen

FOSS Tobias

GESINK Robert

HESSMANN Michel

KUSS Sepp

TRATNIK Jan

Sporting Director(s): ENGELS Addy, VAN DONGEN Arthur

Movistar Team

GAVIRIA Fernando

BARTA Will

KANTER Max

ROJAS José Joaquín

RUBIO Einer Augusto

RODRÍGUEZ Óscar

TORRES Albert

VERONA Carlos

Sporting Director(s): LASTRAS Pablo, MURIEL Xabier

Team Arkéa Samsic

BARGUIL Warren

BOUET Maxime

DEKKER David

GUERNALEC Thibault

RIES Michel

RIOU Alan

RUSSO Clément

VERRE Alessandro

Sporting Director(s): TREHIN Roger, CAER Yvon

Team Corratec

CONTI Valerio

DALLA VALLE Nicolas

GANDIN Stefano

IACCHI Alessandro

KONYCHEV Alexander

QUARTERMAN Charlie

TIVANI German Nicolás

VIVIANI Attilio

Sporting Director(s): FRASSI Francesco, LUPERINI Fabiana

Team Sporting Director(s)M

LEKNESSUND Andreas

HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby

MÄRKL Niklas

MAYRHOFER Marius

STORK Florian

TUSVELD Martijn

DAINESE Alberto

VANHOUCKE Harm

Sporting Director(s): WINSTON Matthew, LIGTHART Pim

Team Jayco AlUla

MATTHEWS Michael

DE MARCHI Alessandro

DUNBAR Eddie

HEPBURN Michael

PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

SCOTSON Callum

STEWART Campbell

ZANA Filippo

Sporting Director(s): MCPARTLAND David, WEENING Pieter

Trek - Segafredo

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

HOOLE Daan

KIRSCH Alex

MOLLEMA Bauke

PEDERSEN MaSporting Director(s)

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

TESFATSION Natnael

VERGAERDE Otto

Sporting Director(s): POPOVYCH Yaroslav, DE JONGH Steven

UAE Team Emirates

ALMEIDA João

ACKERMANN Pascal

COVI Alessandro

FORMOLO Davide

GIBBONS Ryan

MCNULTY Brandon

ULISSI Diego

VINE Jay

Sporting Director(s): BALDATO Fabio, GUIDI Fabrizio

