Giro d'Italia 2023 dates: Full schedule, stages, dates and times
Your complete guide to watching the Giro d'Italia with details including dates, times and the full schedule for each stage.
The Giro d'Italia 2023 has arrived, with the world's finest cyclists gearing up for the first Grand Tour of the year.
Last year saw three maiden victories on the biggest stages as Jai Hindley claimed the Giro, Jonas Vingegaard clinched the Tour de France, and Remco Evenepoel sealed the Vuelta a Espana.
The triumphs broke the increasingly tight grip of Slovenian duo Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, who had won five of the last seven Grand Tour events prior to 2022.
Richard Carapaz led much of last year's Giro before being pipped to the post by Hindley in the closing stages. He won't feature this year.
British talent is represented by Tao Geoghegan Hart, the only former Giro champion, as well as Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas among others.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Giro d'Italia 2023 schedule.
When does Giro d'Italia 2023 start?
The race begins on Saturday 6th May 2023 at the Fossacesia Marina.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 28th May 2023, with the final stage to be held around Rome.
Giro d'Italia 2023 route and schedule
Saturday 6th May
Stage 1 - Fossacesia Marina to Ortona, flat individual time trial, 19.6km
Sunday 7th May
Stage 2 - Teramo to San Salvo, flat, 201km
Monday 8th May
Stage 3 - Vasto to Melfi, medium mountains, 216km
Tuesday 9th May
Stage 4 - Venosa to Lago Laceno, medium mountains, 175km
Wednesday 10th May
Stage 5 - Atripalda to Salerno, hilly, 171km
Thursday 11th May
Stage 6 - Naples to Naples, hilly, 162km
Friday 12th May
Stage 7 - Capua to Gran Sasso d'Italia (Campo Imperatore), high mountains, 218km
Saturday 13th May
Stage 8 - Terni to Fossombrone, medium mountains, 207km
Sunday 14th May
Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena (Technogym Village), flat individual time trial, 35km
Monday 15th May
REST DAY
Tuesday 16th May
Stage 10 - Scandiano to Viareggio, hilly, 196km
Wednesday 17th May
Stage 11 - Camaiore to Tortona, hilly, 219km
Thursday 18th May
Stage 12 - Bra to Rivoli, medium mountains, 179km
Friday 19th May
Stage 13 - Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Crans Montana (Switzerland), high mountains, 207km
Saturday 20th May
Stage 14 - Sierre (Switzerland) to Cassano Magnago, hilly, 193km
Sunday 21st May
Stage 15 - Seregno to Bergamo, high mountains, 195km
Monday 22nd May
REST DAY
Tuesday 23rd May
Stage 16 - Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, high mountains, 203km
Wednesday 24th May
Stage 17 - Pergine Valsugana to Caorle, flat, 195km
Thursday 25th May
Stage 18 - Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, medium mountains, 161km
Friday 26th May
Stage 19 - Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Rifugio Auronzo), high mountains, 183km
Saturday 27th May
Stage 20 - Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, mountainous individual time trial, 18.6km
Sunday 28th May
Stage 21 - Rome to Rome, flat, 126km
Giro d'Italia 2023 start list – teams and riders
Soudal - Quick Step
- EVENEPOEL Remco
- BALLERINI Davide
- CATTANEO Mattia
- ČERNÝ Josef
- HIRT Jan
- SERRY Pieter
- VAN WILDER Ilan
- VERVAEKE Louis
- Sporting Director(s): BRAMATI Davide, LODEWYCK Klaas
A2GR Citroën Team
- VENDRAME Andrea
- CHEREL Mikaël
- BAUDIN Alex
- LAPEIRA Paul
- PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
- PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
- PRODHOMME Nicolas
- WARBASSE Larry
- Sporting Director(s): JANNEL Didier, KASPUTIS Artūras, BIONDI Laurent
Alpecin-Deceuninck
- OLDANI Stefano
- CONCI Nicola
- GROVES Kaden
- KRIEGER Alexander
- LEYSEN Senne
- RIESEBEEK Oscar
- SBARAGLI Kristian
- SINKELDAM Ramon
- Sporting Director(s): LEYSEN Bart, MEERSMAN Gianni
Astana Qazaqstan Team
- CAVENDISH Mark
- BATTISTELLA Samuele
- DOMBROWSKI Joe
- MOSCON Gianni
- PRONSKIY Vadim
- SÁNCHEZ Luis León
- SCARONI Christian
- VELASCO Simone
- Sporting Director(s): CENGHIALTA Bruno, SHEFER Alexandre
Bahrain - Victorious
- CARUSO Damiano
- BUITRAGO Santiago
- HAIG Jack
- MÄDER Gino
- PASQUALON Andrea
- MILAN Jonathan
- SÜTTERLIN Jasha
- ZAMBANINI Edoardo
- Sporting Director(s): ŠTANGELJ Gorazd, VOLPI Alberto
BORA - hansgrohe
- VLASOV Aleksandr
- ALEOTTI Giovanni
- BENEDETTI Cesare
- DENZ Nico
- JUNGELS Bob
- KÄMNA Lennard
- KONRAD Patrick
- PALZER Anton
- Sporting Director(s): GASPAROTTO Enrico, HEYNDERICKX Jean-Pierre
Cofidis
- CONSONNI Simone
- BIDARD François
- CIMOLAI Davide
- LAFAY Victor
- LASTRA Jonathan
- PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
- ROCHAS Rémy
- TOUMIRE Hugo
- Sporting Director(s): DAMIANI Roberto, JONROND Jean-Luc
EF Education-EasyPost
- CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
- BETTIOL Alberto
- URÁN Rigoberto
- CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
- CARTHY Hugh
- DE BOD Stefan
- EIKING Odd Christian
- HEALY Ben
- KUDUS Merhawi
- CORT Magnus
- Sporting Director(s): BRESCHEL Matti, VAN GARDEREN Tejay
EOLO-Kometa
- ALBANESE Vincenzo
- BAIS Davide
- BAIS Mattia
- FETTER Erik
- FORTUNATO Lorenzo
- GAVAZZI Francesco
- MAESTRI Mirco
- SEVILLA Diego Pablo
- Sporting Director(s): HERNÁNDEZ BLÁZQUEZ Jesús, ZANATTA Stefano
Green Project-Bardiani
- CSF-Faizanè
- FIORELLI Filippo
- COVILI Luca
- GABBURO Davide
- MAGLI Filippo
- MARCELLUSI Martin
- TOLIO Alex
- TONELLI Alessandro
- ZOCCARATO Samuele
- Sporting Director(s): REVERBERI Roberto, DONATI Alessandro
Groupama - FDJ
- PINOT Thibaut
- ARMIRAIL Bruno
- KÜNG Stefan
- LIENHARD Fabian
- MOLARD Rudy
- STEWART Jake
- THOMPSON Reuben
- VAN DEN BERG Lars
- Sporting Director(s): BRICAUD Thierry, VEIKKANEN Jussi
INEOS Grenadiers
- GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
- ARENSMAN Thymen
- DE PLUS Laurens
- GANNA Filippo
- PUCCIO Salvatore
- SIVAKOV Pavel
- SWIFT Ben
- THOMAS Geraint
- Sporting Director(s): TOSATTO Matteo, COOKSON Oliver
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
- TAARAMÄE Rein
- BONIFAZIO Niccolò
- ROTA Lorenzo
- BYSTRØM Sven Erik
- HERREGODTS Rune
- HUYS Laurens
- MARIT Arne
- PETILLI Simone
- REX Laurenz
- Sporting Director(s): PIVA Valerio, DE NEEF Steven
Israel - Premier Tech
- POZZOVIVO Domenico
- BERWICK Sebastian
- CLARKE Simon
- FRIGO Marco
- GEE Derek
- RICCITELLO Matthew
- WILLIAMS Stephen
- WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MaSporting Director(s)
- Sporting Director(s): GUERRERO Oscar, BEWLEY Sam
Jumbo-Visma
- ROGLIČ Primož
- AFFINI Edoardo
- BOUWMAN Koen
- FOSS Tobias
- GESINK Robert
- HESSMANN Michel
- KUSS Sepp
- TRATNIK Jan
- Sporting Director(s): ENGELS Addy, VAN DONGEN Arthur
Movistar Team
- GAVIRIA Fernando
- BARTA Will
- KANTER Max
- ROJAS José Joaquín
- RUBIO Einer Augusto
- RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
- TORRES Albert
- VERONA Carlos
- Sporting Director(s): LASTRAS Pablo, MURIEL Xabier
Team Arkéa Samsic
- BARGUIL Warren
- BOUET Maxime
- DEKKER David
- GUERNALEC Thibault
- RIES Michel
- RIOU Alan
- RUSSO Clément
- VERRE Alessandro
- Sporting Director(s): TREHIN Roger, CAER Yvon
Team Corratec
- CONTI Valerio
- DALLA VALLE Nicolas
- GANDIN Stefano
- IACCHI Alessandro
- KONYCHEV Alexander
- QUARTERMAN Charlie
- TIVANI German Nicolás
- VIVIANI Attilio
- Sporting Director(s): FRASSI Francesco, LUPERINI Fabiana
Team Sporting Director(s)M
- LEKNESSUND Andreas
- HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
- MÄRKL Niklas
- MAYRHOFER Marius
- STORK Florian
- TUSVELD Martijn
- DAINESE Alberto
- VANHOUCKE Harm
- Sporting Director(s): WINSTON Matthew, LIGTHART Pim
Team Jayco AlUla
- MATTHEWS Michael
- DE MARCHI Alessandro
- DUNBAR Eddie
- HEPBURN Michael
- PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
- SCOTSON Callum
- STEWART Campbell
- ZANA Filippo
- Sporting Director(s): MCPARTLAND David, WEENING Pieter
Trek - Segafredo
- GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
- HOOLE Daan
- KIRSCH Alex
- MOLLEMA Bauke
- PEDERSEN MaSporting Director(s)
- SKUJIŅŠ Toms
- TESFATSION Natnael
- VERGAERDE Otto
- Sporting Director(s): POPOVYCH Yaroslav, DE JONGH Steven
UAE Team Emirates
- ALMEIDA João
- ACKERMANN Pascal
- COVI Alessandro
- FORMOLO Davide
- GIBBONS Ryan
- MCNULTY Brandon
- ULISSI Diego
- VINE Jay
- Sporting Director(s): BALDATO Fabio, GUIDI Fabrizio
