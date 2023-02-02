How to watch Women's T20 World Cup on TV: Schedule, channels and live stream
Your complete guide to Women's T20 World Cup coverage on Sky, including channels and live stream details.
The Women's T20 World Cup has arrived with Australia back as the team to beat given their unprecedented success in the tournament.
The reigning champions have won five of the seven editions of the competition since its inception, though England and New Zealand will hope to push them all the way in 2023.
Host nation South Africa will be determined to put on a show for their fans, though captain Dane van Niekerk has remarkably not been included in the squad after failing a fitness test.
England – who have lost three finals in seven editions of the tournament – will hope to force their way into title contention this time, and can gear up for a deep run in the tournament in the relative safety of Group 2.
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have all been bunched together in Group 1, while England are joined by India as the clear favourites from that half of the competition.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Women's T20 World Cup, including Sky TV and online coverage details and confirmed TV information for group stage games.
Women's T20 World Cup on TV
You can watch every match of the tournament live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Women's T20 World Cup live stream
Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Women's T20 World Cup schedule
All UK time.
Group stage
Friday 10th February
South Africa v Sri Lanka, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 11th February
West Indies v England, 1pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket
Australia v New Zealand, 5pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 12th February
India v Pakistan, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 13th February
Ireland v England, 1pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa v New Zealand, 5pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 14th February
Australia v Bangladesh, 5pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 15th February
West Indies v India, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Pakistan v Ireland, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 16th February
Sri Lanka v Australia, 1pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 17th February
New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
West Indies v Ireland, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 18th February
England v India, 1pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa v Australia, 5pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 19th February
Pakistan v West Indies, 1pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 5pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 20th February
Ireland v India, 1pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 21st February
England v Pakistan, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa v Bangladesh, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Semi-finals
Thursday 23rd February
SF1: TBC v TBC, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 24th February
SF2: TBC v TBC, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
Final
Sunday 26th February
TBC v TBC, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket
