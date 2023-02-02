The reigning champions have won five of the seven editions of the competition since its inception, though England and New Zealand will hope to push them all the way in 2023.

The Women's T20 World Cup has arrived with Australia back as the team to beat given their unprecedented success in the tournament.

Host nation South Africa will be determined to put on a show for their fans, though captain Dane van Niekerk has remarkably not been included in the squad after failing a fitness test.

England – who have lost three finals in seven editions of the tournament – will hope to force their way into title contention this time, and can gear up for a deep run in the tournament in the relative safety of Group 2.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have all been bunched together in Group 1, while England are joined by India as the clear favourites from that half of the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Women's T20 World Cup, including Sky TV and online coverage details and confirmed TV information for group stage games.

Women's T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch every match of the tournament live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Women's T20 World Cup live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Women's T20 World Cup schedule

All UK time.

Group stage

Friday 10th February

South Africa v Sri Lanka, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 11th February

West Indies v England, 1pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket

Australia v New Zealand, 5pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 12th February

India v Pakistan, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 13th February

Ireland v England, 1pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa v New Zealand, 5pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 14th February

Australia v Bangladesh, 5pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 15th February

West Indies v India, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Pakistan v Ireland, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 16th February

Sri Lanka v Australia, 1pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 17th February

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

West Indies v Ireland, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 18th February

England v India, 1pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa v Australia, 5pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 19th February

Pakistan v West Indies, 1pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 5pm (Paarl) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 20th February

Ireland v India, 1pm (Gqeberha) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 21st February

England v Pakistan, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa v Bangladesh, 5pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Semi-finals

Thursday 23rd February

SF1: TBC v TBC, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 24th February

SF2: TBC v TBC, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

Final

Sunday 26th February

TBC v TBC, 1pm (Cape Town) Sky Sports Cricket

