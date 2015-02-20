It wasn't just that they had lost: they had capitulated, scoring just 123 runs, meaning that by the time fans back in the UK had woken up, it was all over.

The numbers, seen through bleary eyes, make for depressing reading. New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum reached 50 runs in just 18 balls, making it the fastest half century in World Cup history.

New Zealand needed just 12.2 of their 50 overs to beat England.

Scottish radio broadcaster Alan Brazil was loving it.

Anyone turn on the TV and get excited? This.

Oh well, perhaps Scotland will be better?