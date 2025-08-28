All eight franchises built talent-packed squads, which are stuffed full of England internationals, overseas signings, domestic heroes, and rising stars but the cream has risen to the top.

Southern Brave have topped the table in the women's competition while Northern Superchargers and London Spirit will face off in Saturday's eliminator to join them in the final at Lord's.

Reigning men's champions Oval Invincibles are back in another men's but can the Trent Rockets or Northern Superchargers deny them a third title?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the schedule of The Hundred 2025.

When is The Hundred 2025?

The Hundred 2025 kicks off on Tuesday 5th August 2025.

The tournament will run until finals day on Sunday 31st August 2025.

How to watch The Hundred 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch every match of The Hundred 2025 on Sky Sports Cricket – the dedicated Sky Sports channel – and Main Event.

Sky Sports customers can also live stream The Hundred via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

You can also watch The Hundred via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sixteen matches will be broadcast live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, including the opening Women's and Men's double header and both finals.

The Hundred 2025 schedule

All UK time. All matches will be live on Sky Sports. We have noted which matches will also be shown on the BBC in the schedule below.

Group stage

Wednesday 27th August

Women’s: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix – 2pm, Trent Bridge

Men’s: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix – 6:30pm, Trent Bridge

Thursday 28th August

Women’s: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire – 2:00 pm, The Utilita Bowl

Men’s: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire – 6:30 pm, The Utilita Bowl

Finals

Saturday 30th August

Women’s Eliminator: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit – 2:15 pm, The Oval

Men’s Eliminator: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers – 6pm, The Oval

Sunday 31st August

