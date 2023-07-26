Men's champions Trent Rockets will return to defend their title in 2023, led by captain Lewis Gregory - with the likes of former England Test captain Joe Root, limited-overs specialists Alex Hales and Dawid Malan, and spin-bowling superstar Rashid Khan among the squad.

The two editions of the women's tournament so far have both been won by the Oval Invincibles, who will be determined to keep their streak alive under the stewardship of overseas star Dane van Niekerk.

Fans will pack out grounds once more, and TV audiences will show up for all the big matches in the weeks to come. We're on hand to help you navigate the broadcast details.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to watch The Hundred on TV.

How to watch The Hundred on TV

You can watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Ten matches from the men's tournament and eight from the women's competition will also be shown live on BBC platforms including BBC Two.

Live stream The Hundred online

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Hundred via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Hundred via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Again, a number of matches will be shown on BBC iPlayer throughout the competitions.

The Hundred schedule 2023

All UK time. W = women's fixture, M = men's fixture. To be updated each week.

All matches will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or Mix. We have noted which matches will also be shown on BBC in the schedule below.

Tuesday 1st August

Trent Rockets v Southern Brave

W – 3pm (BBC Two / iPlayer)

M – 6:30pm (BBC Two / iPlayer)

Wednesday 2nd August

Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals

W – 11:30am

M – 3pm

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm (BBC Two / iPlayer)

Thursday 3rd August

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Friday 4th August

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Saturday 5th August

Manchester Originals v London Spirit

W – 11:30am

M – 2:30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm (BBC Two / iPlayer)

Sunday 6th August

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers

W – 11am

M – 2:30pm

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm

Monday 7th August

Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

