Martin-Jenkins was awarded an MBE in 2009, and served as president of the MCC in 2010 and 2011.

However, it was as one of the central pillars of the BBC's Test Match Special commentary team that CMJ is best remembered by most cricket fans.

His friend and TMS colleague, Jonathan Agnew, described CMJ as "one of cricket's most respected writers and broadcasters,”

More like this

"Listeners to Test Match Special were all too familiar with CMJ's eccentricities - like going to the wrong ground for the start of a Test match. His legendary, chaotic time-keeping was very much part of his charm.” Agnew, now the BBC's cricket correspondent told the Radio 5Live.

He added: "Considering the years he worked as editor of the Cricketer magazine, and as correspondent for the BBC twice, the Daily Telegraph and the Times, and 40 years commentating on Test Match Special and the many books he wrote, it is doubtful that anyone has contributed more in a lifetime to the overall coverage of cricket than Christopher Martin-Jenkins."

Former England cricket captain Ian Botham said he was “very sad to hear of the death of the 'Major'... Christopher Martin Jenkins. Our thoughts are with the family . A true Gentleman !!"

Advertisement

Martin-Jenkins was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January shortly after returning from covering England's tour of the UAE. He is survived by his wife Judy and their three children, James, Robin and Lucy.