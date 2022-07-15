Four teams are left standing in the competition, with one to be crowned champions this weekend after three inevitably pulsating encounters.

T20 Blast Finals Day is one of the highlights of the domestic cricket calendar as the short form of the game is pushed to the fore.

The action takes place at Edgbaston, a ground that has seen plenty of action lately, including England's terrific Test victory over India.

Lancashire and Hampshire are both in contention on their ninth Finals Day, while Yorkshire and Somerset join the mix. Reigning champions Kent Spitfires finished bottom of the South Group in 2022 so failed to make the cut for the knockout rounds.

Fans across the nation will be keen to see how it all draws to a close and we bring you all the details on how to watch the action in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know below about how to watch T20 Blast Finals Day including the schedule of the day and TV coverage details.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is T20 Blast Finals Day 2022?

T20 Blast Finals Day 2022 takes place on Saturday 16th July with three T20 matches going ahead throughout the day.

Four teams will play a semi-final contest before the winners collide in the grand final.

How to watch T20 Blast Finals Day 2022

T20 Blast Finals Day will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket with the final set to be shown on Main Event as well.

Sky customers can add individual channels to their deal for just £18 per month, or the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch games with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

T20 Blast Finals Day schedule

All UK times.

SF1: Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings (11am)

SF2: Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (2:30pm)

Final: Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (6:45pm)

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.