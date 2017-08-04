What are the main things you watch when it is on?

I have friends round for a big sporting event and I like watching golf and my football team, Nottingham Forest, and I follow the Leicester Tigers in rugby union. I’m a Nottingham lad and Forest has been my team since I was a kid, so I love old documentaries about the Brian Clough era, especially us winning the European Cup in 1979 and 1980.

So, it’s wall-to-wall sport in your house? I suppose you even watch your old matches?

I admit I’m a bit of a cricket geek. I like watching the highlights on Sky of classic matches, like the 2005 Ashes, which is the greatest series of all time. I’m fascinated by the different style of play in the past. But I can’t watch myself. I’ve been involved in some brilliant matches in my career, but I don’t want my memories replaced by TV coverage. It would also be a bit weird if someone walked in and caught me watching myself.

Five days of a Test match must get pretty dull. Do the players chill out in the changing room with a movie when they’re waiting to go out and bat?

No way. All electronic devices are banned in the changing rooms during match days. There’s a TV on in the back, but it’s switched to the match. We’re all totally engaged in what’s happening in the middle because you have to be aware how the ball is turning, or how the field is set up. You can’t ever take your mind off the action.

What do you generally turn to for news and drama?

I don’t ever watch the news, I get it all from Twitter, and I will only pick up a newspaper if I’m on a train. I’m a Netflix man and always have a few series on the go on my laptop when I’m travelling.

What programmes are on your Netflix to-watch list?

Riviera wasn’t bad. It hasn’t blown me away, but I’ll stick with it. Band of Brothers is always on my planner. I have seen the entire series about 20 times, but I love dipping back into it.

Which shows help you switch off?

If I watch something in bed before going to sleep, I will often pull up an old episode of Extras, The Office, or Alan Partridge. A bit of a laugh is a good way to end the day.

The BBC recently announced that it will bring back cricket coverage from 2020. You must be happy about that?

It’s great news. Sky and the BBC are committed to helping build the game from the bottom to the top and anything that makes it more accessible to people is a good decision.

