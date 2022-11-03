Jos Buttler's men have experienced a mixed campaign so far, featuring a humbling loss to Ireland, a victory over reigning champions New Zealand and a rain-cancelled clash against Australia.

England face Sri Lanka in a crucial T20 World Cup showdown this weekend to wrap up Group 1 and the Super 12 stage.

The current landscape of the chaotic group stage sees England sandwiched between New Zealand and Australia, all level on five points apiece with one round of matches to play.

The three elite teams have been kept apart in their final games, meaning a victory each would turn attention to margin of victory.

England will be wary of Sri Lanka despite being overwhelming favourites to triumph here. Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating defeat in this tournament against Namibia in the pre-Super 12 round, but remain in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds if results fall their way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sri Lanka v England on TV and online.

When is Sri Lanka v England?

Sri Lanka v England will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022.

The game takes place at the SCG in Sydney.

Sri Lanka v England UK start time

Sri Lanka v England will begin at 8am.

Australia and New Zealand are in action against Afghanistan and Ireland on Friday ahead of England's Group 1 decider.

What TV channel is Sri Lanka v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sri Lanka v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

England T20 World Cup fixtures

Saturday 22nd October

England v Afghanistan (12pm)

Wednesday 26th October

England v Ireland (5am)

Friday 28th October

England v Australia (9am)

Tuesday 1st November

England v New Zealand (8am)

Saturday 5th November

Sri Lanka v England (8am)

