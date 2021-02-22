Pakistan Super League on TV: How to watch PSL live, full fixture list
Your complete guide to watching the Pakistan Super League in 2021, including TV and live stream details.
Published:
The Pakistan Super League is back for 2021 with a brimming fixture list stacked with exciting encounters – and it’s all available live on TV and online for UK fans.
The popular Twenty20 league involves some of the biggest names in the sport, and looks set to add a dash of excitement to lockdown life over the coming weeks.
Six teams will duel across 34 matches as the Karachi Kings aim to defend their title after triumphing in 2020.
The Multan Sultans, who topped last year’s points table, ended up in third place and will hope for revenge this time around.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch the Pakistan Super League.
How to watch Pakistan Super League on TV in UK
You can watch matches live on Sky Sports Cricket throughout the tournament.
You can add channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.
Live stream Pakistan Super League in UK
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
Pakistan Super League fixtures
All UK time
Monday 22nd February
Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (2pm)
Tuesday 23rd February
Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (2pm)
Wednesday 24th February
Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (2pm)
Friday 26th February
Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (10am)
Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (3pm)
Saturday 27th February
Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (9am)
Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (2pm)
Sunday 28th February
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)
Monday 1st March
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (2pm)
Wednesday 3rd March
Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (9am)
Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (2pm)
Thursday 4th March
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (2pm)
Friday 5th March
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (2pm)
Saturday 6th March
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (9am)
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)
Sunday 7th March
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (9am)
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (2pm)
Wednesday 10th March
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (2pm)
Thursday 11th March
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)
Friday 12th March
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (10am)
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (3pm)
Saturday 13th March
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (9am)
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (2pm)
Sunday 14th March
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (9am)
Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (2pm)
Monday 15th March
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (2pm)
Tuesday 16th March
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)
Thursday 18th March
Qualifier (1 v 2) (2pm)
Friday 19th March
Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (2pm)
Saturday 20th March
Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (2pm)
Monday 22nd March
Final (2pm)
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.