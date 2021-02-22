Pakistan Super League on TV: How to watch PSL live, full fixture list

The Pakistan Super League is back for 2021 with a brimming fixture list stacked with exciting encounters – and it’s all available live on TV and online for UK fans.

The popular Twenty20 league involves some of the biggest names in the sport, and looks set to add a dash of excitement to lockdown life over the coming weeks.

Six teams will duel across 34 matches as the Karachi Kings aim to defend their title after triumphing in 2020.

The Multan Sultans, who topped last year’s points table, ended up in third place and will hope for revenge this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch the Pakistan Super League.

How to watch Pakistan Super League on TV in UK

You can watch matches live on Sky Sports Cricket throughout the tournament.

You can add channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

Live stream Pakistan Super League in UK

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Pakistan Super League fixtures

All UK time

Monday 22nd February

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (2pm)

Tuesday 23rd February

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (2pm)

Wednesday 24th February

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (2pm)

Friday 26th February

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (10am)

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (3pm)

Saturday 27th February

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (9am)

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (2pm)

Sunday 28th February

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)

Monday 1st March

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (2pm)

Wednesday 3rd March

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (9am)

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (2pm)

Thursday 4th March

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (2pm)

Friday 5th March

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (2pm)

Saturday 6th March

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (9am)

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)

Sunday 7th March

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (9am)

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (2pm)

Wednesday 10th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (2pm)

Thursday 11th March

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)

Friday 12th March

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (10am)

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (3pm)

Saturday 13th March

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (9am)

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (2pm)

Sunday 14th March

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (9am)

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (2pm)

Monday 15th March

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (2pm)

Tuesday 16th March

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2pm)

Thursday 18th March

Qualifier (1 v 2) (2pm)

Friday 19th March

Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (2pm)

Saturday 20th March

Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (2pm)

Monday 22nd March

Final (2pm)

