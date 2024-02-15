Pakistan Super League 2024 on TV: PSL schedule, UK time, TV and live stream
Check out the full Pakistan Super League 2024 TV schedule including start times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
One of the world's most prestigious T20 cricket competitions, the Pakistan Super League, returns in 2024 with plenty of intrigue around the start of the tournament.
The Lahore Qalandars have lifted the trophy in each of the last two seasons. They are the first team to record back-to-back titles, and can make it a historic hat-trick in 2024.
No team has ever won the tournament three times, with Islamabad United level with the Qalandars on two trophies.
Conversely, the Multan Sultans have lost the last two finals, and will be desperate to avoid the runners-up medals for a third time in a row.
A number of big name stars will feature across the tournament, including Dan Lawrence, David Willey and Jason Roy.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Pakistan Super League 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
Pakistan Super League 2024 on TV
You can watch the Pakistan Super League 2024 live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.
Pakistan Super League 2024 TV schedule
All UK times. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.
Group stage
Saturday 17th February
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (Lahore, 2pm)
Sunday 18th February
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 9am)
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (Multan, 2pm)
Monday 19th February
Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (Lahore, 2pm)
Tuesday 20th February
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (Multan, 2pm)
Wednesday 21st February
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (Lahore, 9am)
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (Multan, 2pm)
Thursday 22nd February
Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United (Lahore, 2pm)
Friday 23rd February
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (Multan, 2pm)
Saturday 24th February
Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (Karachi, 2pm)
Sunday 25th February
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (Multan, 9am)
Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 2pm)
Monday 26th February
Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (Lahore, 2pm)
Tuesday 27th February
Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (Lahore, 2pm)
Saturday 28th February
Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (Karachi, 2pm)
Sunday 29th February
Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (Karachi, 2pm)
Saturday 2nd March
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi, 9am)
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi, 2pm)
Sunday 3rd March
Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 2pm)
Monday 4th March
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (Rawalpindi, 2pm)
Tuesday 5th March
Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 2pm)
Wednesday 6th March
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi, 9am)
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi, 2pm)
Thursday 7th March
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi, 2pm)
Friday 8th March
Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi, 2pm)
Saturday 9th March
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (Karachi, 2pm)
Sunday 10th March
Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 9am)
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (Karachi, 2pm)
Monday 11th March
Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (Karachi, 4pm)
Tuesday 12th March
Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (Karachi, 4pm)
Knockout stage
Thursday 14th March
Qualifier – (Karachi, 4pm)
Friday 15th March
Eliminator 1 – (Karachi, 4pm)
Saturday 16th March
Eliminator 2 – (Karachi, 4pm)
Sunday 18th March
Final – (Karachi, 4pm)
