No team has ever won the tournament three times, with Islamabad United level with the Qalandars on two trophies.

Conversely, the Multan Sultans have lost the last two finals, and will be desperate to avoid the runners-up medals for a third time in a row.

A number of big name stars will feature across the tournament, including Dan Lawrence, David Willey and Jason Roy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Pakistan Super League 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

Pakistan Super League 2024 on TV

You can watch the Pakistan Super League 2024 live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

Pakistan Super League 2024 TV schedule

All UK times. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.

Group stage

Saturday 17th February

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (Lahore, 2pm)

Sunday 18th February

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 9am)

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (Multan, 2pm)

Monday 19th February

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (Lahore, 2pm)

Tuesday 20th February

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (Multan, 2pm)

Wednesday 21st February

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (Lahore, 9am)

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (Multan, 2pm)

Thursday 22nd February

Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United (Lahore, 2pm)

Friday 23rd February

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (Multan, 2pm)

Saturday 24th February

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (Karachi, 2pm)

Sunday 25th February

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (Multan, 9am)

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (Lahore, 2pm)

Monday 26th February

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (Lahore, 2pm)

Tuesday 27th February

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (Lahore, 2pm)

Saturday 28th February

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (Karachi, 2pm)

Sunday 29th February

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (Karachi, 2pm)

Saturday 2nd March

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi, 9am)

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi, 2pm)

Sunday 3rd March

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 2pm)

Monday 4th March

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (Rawalpindi, 2pm)

Tuesday 5th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 2pm)

Wednesday 6th March

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi, 9am)

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi, 2pm)

Thursday 7th March

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi, 2pm)

Friday 8th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi, 2pm)

Saturday 9th March

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (Karachi, 2pm)

Sunday 10th March

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi, 9am)

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (Karachi, 2pm)

Monday 11th March

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (Karachi, 4pm)

Tuesday 12th March

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (Karachi, 4pm)

Knockout stage

Thursday 14th March

Qualifier – (Karachi, 4pm)

Friday 15th March

Eliminator 1 – (Karachi, 4pm)

Saturday 16th March

Eliminator 2 – (Karachi, 4pm)

Sunday 18th March

Final – (Karachi, 4pm)

