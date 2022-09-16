Captain Jos Buttler will lead his men into seven short-format games ahead of the T20 World Cup taking place later this year.

England travel for their first tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the white-ball team ready for an intense schedule of T20I matches.

Buttler is without big hitter Jonny Bairstow due to injury and new England Test captain Ben Stokes, though the latter will be fit and ready to play in the World Cup.

England have lost their last three T20 series against the West Indies, India and, most recently, South Africa. They have won four of their last 11 individual matches.

Fans will hope England can put in a good shift against Pakistan to raise hopes ahead of the big tournament coming up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about Pakistan v England in a big summer of cricket.

When are Pakistan v England T20I matches?

The T20I series will take place between Tuesday 20th September 2022 and Sunday 2nd October 2022.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is Pakistan v England in the UK?

Play starts at 3:30pm for every match of the seven-game series.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

Pakistan v England TV schedule

The Pakistan v England schedule is as follows:

Pakistan v England T20I series

1st T20I: 3:30pm, Tuesday 2oth September

3:30pm, Tuesday 2oth September 2nd T20I: 3:30pm, Thursday 22nd September

3:30pm, Thursday 22nd September 3rd T20I: 3:30pm, Friday 23rd September

3:30pm, Friday 23rd September 4th T20I: 3:30pm, Sunday 25th September

3:30pm, Sunday 25th September 5th T20I: 3:30pm, Wednesday 28th September

3:30pm, Wednesday 28th September 6th T20I: 3:30pm, Friday 30th September

3:30pm, Friday 30th September 7th T20I: 3:30pm, Sunday 2nd October

Check out all the TV, live stream and radio details below.

How to watch Pakistan v England on TV

You can watch all of the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket, with some matches on Main Event. Coverage begins each day at 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream Pakistan v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or via the app found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Pakistan v England on the radio

BBC has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England's tour of Pakistan with the Test Match Special team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with build-up of each match and day starting prior to the times listed above.

