Last year's defeated finalists, New Zealand, have looked impressive so far in a tournament that kicked off with a stunning 200/3 haul against hosts Australia.

New Zealand face Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup semi-final showdown as elite nations battle for a place in the showpiece final.

Captain Kane Williamson will be delighted with his team across the board. Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have racked up two of the top three highest innings in the tournament so far with scores of 104 and 92 respectively.

Williamson has heaped praise on his bowlers in recent days with three of their five bowlers recording economy rates under seven.

Pakistan won't believe their luck that they have made it to the final four given how the tournament was developing. They were on the brink of an exit before toppling South Africa, who were then shockingly defeated by the Netherlands to tee up Pakistan's progression.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v Pakistan on TV and online.

When is New Zealand v Pakistan in the semi-finals?

New Zealand v Pakistan will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

The game takes place at the SCG in Sydney.

New Zealand v Pakistan UK start time

New Zealand v Pakistan will begin at 8am.

England face India in the second T20 World Cup semi-final, to be played on Thursday.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Pakistan on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7:30am.

How to live stream New Zealand v Pakistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

New Zealand v Pakistan odds

