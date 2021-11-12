When is New Zealand vs Australia cricket T20 World Cup final 2021? Watch live on TV, UK time

It all comes down to this: New Zealand v Australia, one trophy, and one match left to win.

Both sides finished second in their respective Super 12 groups, but overcame strong opposition in the semi-finals to reach the showpiece game of the tournament.

New Zealand looked down and out with 57 runs to chase in just four overs against tournament favourites England, but heroics from Jimmy Neesham saw them remarkably hit the 167 target with an over to spare.

It was a similar story for Australia one day later as they chased down 177 thanks to Matthew Wade’s 41 runs from 17 balls including a hat-trick of sixes to end the contest.

The big news heading into the match is that New Zealand batsman Devon Conway – who produced a sensational display against England – broke his hand punching his bat in frustration after being stumped by Jos Buttler. He will miss the final.

Fans around the world – of all allegiances – will be keen to soak up the final showdown with no clear cut favourite heading into this one.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch New Zealand vs Australia in the T20 World Cup final including TV channel information, date and time.

T20 World Cup squads 2021: Confirmed list of players

What time does New Zealand vs Australia start in the T20 World Cup final?

New Zealand vs Australia starts takes place on Sunday 14th November 2021 following a month of intense action from Dubai.

The final starts at 2pm UK time and is expected to run all afternoon.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia at T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 1pm.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

New Zealand vs Australia prediction

The well-oiled machine that is New Zealand certainly have enough to take this one. Kane Williamson’s men feel like the safest bet, as Australia have shown in this tournament that they can be a boom or bust side.

Would we say that to Steve Smith’s face? Absolutely not. In Smith, David Warner and superman Wade, the boast ‘playmakers’ throughout the side capable of blowing away any opponent in their path.

That feels like the decision here. Slick, consistent operators or explosive match-winners. It’s anyone’s call. Ordinarily we’d have leaned in New Zealand’s favour, but Conway’s injury absence may just tip the scales in the other direction.

Our prediction: Australia win

