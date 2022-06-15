White-ball captain Eoin Morgan will lead a completely fresh squad to mainland Europe in a bid to sharpen up ahead of a big year for limited overs cricket.

England cricket fans may have soaked up an unofficial one-day game during Day 5 of the second Test against New Zealand, but now they have a chance to watch a dedicated One Day International in the Netherlands.

The ODI Cricket World Cup may not take place until 2023, but the T20 World Cup is back in 2022, just a year after the last edition.

Morgan will be without the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow as they continue to inspire the Test team.

Instead, an entirely different team will head to Amsterdam. Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy are all included, while new coach Matthew Mott has opted to hand debuts to Luke Wood and David Payne.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about Netherlands v England in a big summer of cricket.

When are Netherlands v England ODI matches?

The upcoming ODIs will take place between Friday 17th June 2022 and Wednesday 22nd June 2022.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is Netherlands v England in the UK?

Play starts at 10am UK time for each game with three ODIs to soak up in the coming days.

England's tour of Netherlands will provide a fascinating spectacle given that the Test team are all assembled for the New Zealand tour.

Netherlands v England TV schedule

The Netherlands v England ODI schedule is as follows:

1st ODI – Friday 17th June (VRA Amstelveen, Amsterdam)

2nd ODI – Sunday 19th June (VRA Amstelveen, Amsterdam)

3rd ODI – Wednesday 22nd June (VRA Amstelveen, Amsterdam)

How to watch Netherlands v England on TV

You can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream Netherlands v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Netherlands v England on radio

talkSPORT has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England's tour of Netherlands with the team set to bring full coverage throughout each ODI match.

Broadcasts will be aired on talkSPORT 2 with coverage of each match starting at 9:30am.

