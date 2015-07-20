"I look at some young commentators who sit down with piles of notes, and of course, what are you going to do if you've spent hours preparing all this stuff? You're going to bloody well read it out. Boring! Get out there and say what you see and tell stories about what you've been up to," Agnew says in the latest issue of Radio Times.

"You've got to be on top of things, but you can't communicate when you've got your head buried in stats," he adds.

Agnew does admit he gets caught out occasionally, saying that not getting a chance to watch county cricket means he isn't always aware of England's next generation.

"You can't now do county and international cricket and have a life," he explains. "And I feel uncomfortable about that because people you haven't seen do come up. I hadn't seen [new England star] Mark Wood bowl. But you've only got three days between Test matches."

And why worry about swatting up when you have Geoffrey Boycott to wind up instead?

