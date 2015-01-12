"Michael Clarke said very clearly that Hughes's memory would run through the team, and would be in the way they would play their cricket," said Agnew. "Well, I haven't seen evidence of that."

Batsman Phillip Hughes passed away on 27th November after being hit by a bouncer during play, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the cricket community.

Clarke said at the time that "Phillip's spirit, which is now part of our game forever, will act as a custodian of the sport we all love."

Agnew hoped that Hughes's memory would help signal an end to some of the targeted abuse, or "sledging", that goes on during play.

"I really hoped that out of this tragedy might have come some good. But the players haven't behaved any better, and I think that's a real disappointment."

