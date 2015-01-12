Jonathan Agnew: Australia have failed to live up to the memory of Phillip Hughes
"The players haven't behaved any better, and I think that's a real disappointment"
Jonathan Agnew says that the sledging during the Test series between India and Australia shows that cricket has not learned from the death of Phillip Hughes.
The Test Match Special commentator told Radio Times he was disappointed by how players on both sides had behaved during the series, especially after Australian captain Michael Clarke appeared to signal a new direction in his eulogy to Hughes last December.
"Michael Clarke said very clearly that Hughes's memory would run through the team, and would be in the way they would play their cricket," said Agnew. "Well, I haven't seen evidence of that."
Batsman Phillip Hughes passed away on 27th November after being hit by a bouncer during play, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the cricket community.
Clarke said at the time that "Phillip's spirit, which is now part of our game forever, will act as a custodian of the sport we all love."
Agnew hoped that Hughes's memory would help signal an end to some of the targeted abuse, or "sledging", that goes on during play.
"I really hoped that out of this tragedy might have come some good. But the players haven't behaved any better, and I think that's a real disappointment."
