Chennai Super Kings are the first team to reach the final. They have massively jumped up the order after finishing ninth in the 2022 campaign.

The Indian Premier League will draw to a close this weekend with a glitzy final showdown.

They finished second in the regular tournament points table thanks, in large part, to their top scorer Devon Conway racking up more than 600 runs for his side throughout the tournament.

Gujarat Titans finished top of the standings following massive displays from Shubman Gill and bowling duo Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, but were defeated by the Super Kings in the play-off match for swift entry into the final.

The Titans now have a second crack at reaching the final. They must defeat the winner of the Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants for a shot at the title - and the chance to seek revenge against the Super Kings.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about the IPL final.

When is the IPL final 2023?

The IPL final takes place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

The tournament started on the last day of March with 73 matches boiling down to the showpiece finale.

What time is the IPL final in the UK?

Play starts at 3pm UK time, an ideal time for British fans to soak up the action.

The match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, which is four-and-a-half hours ahead of UK time.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch IPL final on TV

You can watch the IPL 2023 final live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2:50pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream IPL final online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.