IPL 2024 on TV: Indian Premier League schedule, UK time, TV and live stream
Check out the full IPL 2024 TV schedule including start times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Indian Premier League returns - with another inevitably explosive tournament to come in the subcontinent.
Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings are back to defend their crown a year on from toppling Gujarat Titans in the 2023 final.
MS Dhoni returns to captain the star-studded team, with lethal all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja among his ranks.
Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Virat Kohli is expected to return to a cricket pitch for the first time since January, following the birth of his second child.
Fans across the globe will relish the next edition of the high-octane T20 tournament, with a number of England stars also set to feature.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the IPL 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
IPL 2024 on TV
You can watch the IPL 2024 live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the Sky Go app.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.
IPL 2024 TV schedule
All UK times. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.
Group stage
Friday 22nd March
Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (2pm)
Saturday 23rd March
Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (10am)
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (2pm)
Sunday 24th March
Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (10am)
Monday 25th March
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (2pm)
Tuesday 26th March
Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans (2pm)
Wednesday 27th March
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (2pm)
Thursday 28th March
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (2pm)
Friday 29th March
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (2pm)
Saturday 30th March
Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (2pm)
Sunday 31st March
Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am)
Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Monday 1st April
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)
Tuesday 2nd April
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)
Wednesday 3rd April
Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)
Thursday 4th April
Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (3pm)
Friday 5th April
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Saturday 6th April
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm)
Sunday 7th April
Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (11am)
Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (3pm)
More fixtures to be added.
