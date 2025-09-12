India are the defending champions after claiming an eighth Asia Cup title in 2023 and made a stunning start to their defence – bowling out hosts UAE for 57 and then chasing the runs down in just 4.3 overs.

Pakistan have not beaten their fierce rivals since 2022 and lost by six wickets the last time they met, in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. They head into the tournament on the back of a Tri-Series victory against Afghanistan and UAE but will have to raise their levels if they're to win the Asia Cup for a third time.

Despite calls for it to be postponed due to political unrest, the game has been given the green light to go ahead so we could be in for another classic on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch India v Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

How to watch India v Pakistan on TV

India v Pakistan will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 3:15pm on Sunday 14th September.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

India v Pakistan live stream online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.