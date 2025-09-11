Both have been drawn in Group A, alongside hosts UAE and Oman, and will meet this weekend as they look to secure one of the two semi-final spots available.

India have been the dominant force in matches between the pair in recent years and won the Asia Cup two years ago but Pakistan have side packed with white-ball talent and will be out to reclaim the bragging rights.

When these two meet, cricket fans around the world stop to watch, but given rising political tensions between the two neighbours this year, will the match go ahead, or will it be postponed?

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest information on the India v Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

Will India v Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match be postponed?

No, the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between India and Pakistan is set to go ahead as planned.

On Thursday, the Indian Supreme Court ruled against a petition that sought to cancel Sunday's T20 in the UAE due to the recent political unrest between the two countries.

The match will go ahead as a result, while India and Pakistan could also meet in the final of the Asia Cup should they both get there.

How to watch India v Pakistan on TV and online

India v Pakistan will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 3:15pm on Sunday 14th September.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.