New Zealand were going along relatively slowly despite holding onto their wickets, with a score of 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

The teams will pick up where they left off, but more potentially iffy weather conditions could threaten the late stages of India's innings.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch India v New Zealand on TV and online.

India v New Zealand: Who will win?

What time will India v New Zealand play resume?

India v New Zealand will resume at 10:30am on Wednesday 10th July 2019.

Where is India v New Zealand?

The game will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester which holds up to 26,000 fans.

India v New Zealand weather forecast

The weather is set to be cloudy throughout Wednesday, with temperatures around 17c when play resumes, before reaching 21c around midday.

In the early stages of the afternoon, there is a 25% chance of rain, though play could be wrapped up by then if India's innings tick along without delay.

How to watch India v New Zealand on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9:30am (UK time) and also via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as football, golf, cricket or Formula 1 to find a perfect combination.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

(Before the opening innings)

Virat Kholi has produced strong numbers throughout the tournament, but his impressive 441 runs across eight innings has been overshadowed by the brilliance of the CWC's top run-scorer Rohit Sharma with a monstrous 647 total.

Kholi's lack of a little 'x factor' hasn't been felt by this dominant Indian side thanks to Sharma's contributions but knowing he could spring out a century from nowhere will have New Zealand trembling.

The Black Caps have enjoyed a tidy tournament of their own – Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson impressing with therbat and ball respectively – but they will need to produce a mammoth display to scratch India, who look like the team to beat going into the last week.

Prediction: India win

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 10:15am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in India

You can watch the match on Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com in India.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in New Zealand

You can watch the match on Sky Sport and SkyGo in New Zealand.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

