England enter the new year without Stuart Broad, who retired from the game following the draw with Australia last summer.

A host of key players are also under pressure to atone for a shambolic showing at the Cricket World Cup in India last autumn, with Test captain Ben Stokes surely eager to restore some pride in English cricket in the weeks to come.

Whether England fans will be able to witness the start of their team's Test cricket exploits in 2024 – without being present in Hyderabad – remains up in the air.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details about whether the India v England Test series will be shown on TV in the UK.

Will India v England Test cricket be shown on TV in the UK?

The answer looks increasingly likely to be yes.

No deal has been formally confirmed, but reports in The Telegraph suggest TNT Sports are on the verge of sealing a last-minute deal to prevent a UK TV blackout.

The news will come as a relief to many who will be desperate for a taste of Test cricket action over the winter months.

This is not an unfamiliar situation, as the rights to the 2021 tour of India remained unsold until the last moment, when Channel 4 swooped in to strike a deal.

We will update this page and provide full details of TV coverage once a deal has been rubber-stamped. It's not certain, until it's certain.

