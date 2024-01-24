However, an embarrassing early exit from the Cricket World Cup in India last autumn, featuring many stars from the Test team, has quashed optimism across all forms of the game at international level going into 2024.

Test captain Ben Stokes will be determined to put on a spectacle for the fans in India and those at home desperate for the Bazball approach to pay dividends in the weeks to come.

Fans will be delighted to know the series will be shown live on TV in the UK following a nervous wait for a broadcaster to acquire the rights. TNT Sports finally stepped into the void to provide extensive live coverage.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about India v England.

When is the India v England Test series?

The India v England Test series will get underway on Thursday 25th January 2024 and runs until Monday 11th March 2024 at the latest.

You can check out the full schedule below.

How to watch India v England on TV

The India v England series will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 each day. For specific match times, see the schedule further down this page.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Live stream India v England online

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

India v England schedule

The India v England schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

1st Test at Hyderabad: 4am, Thursday 25th January

4am, Thursday 25th January 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam: 4am, Friday 2nd February

4am, Friday 2nd February 3rd Test at Rajkot: 4am, Thursday 15th February

4am, Thursday 15th February 4th Test at Ranchi: 4am, February 23rd February

4am, February 23rd February 5th Test at Dharamsala: 4am, Thursday 7th March

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

Listen to India v England on the radio

talkSPORT has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of India v England, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on talkSPORT and via their online player, with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

