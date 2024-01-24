The mood was dampened around English cricket last autumn following a brutal showing – and early exit – during the Cricket World Cup in India.

Stokes returns to the subcontinent with old and new faces eager to get off to a good start against elite opposition.

Fans will be able to tune in each morning for extensive, ball-by-ball radio coverage and we've rounded up everything you need to know below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to India v England on the radio.

When is the India v England Test series?

The India v England Test series will get underway on Thursday 25th January 2024 and runs until Monday 11th March 2024 at the latest.

1st Test at Hyderabad: 4am, Thursday 25th January

4am, Thursday 25th January 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam: 4am, Friday 2nd February

4am, Friday 2nd February 3rd Test at Rajkot: 4am, Thursday 15th February

4am, Thursday 15th February 4th Test at Ranchi: 4am, February 23rd February

4am, February 23rd February 5th Test at Dharamsala: 4am, Thursday 7th March

Listen to India v England on the radio

talkSPORT has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of India v England, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on talkSPORT 2. The channel is available via DAB digital radio and through the talkSPORT online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

Matches will run from 4am until midday each day throughout the tour.

