Officials, teams and players will all hope the profile-raising tournaments can pave the way for greater interest in the wider game, starting with this series.

England are the No.2-rated ODI and T20I team in the world and will hope to make the most of their opportunity against Sri Lanka, ranked eighth.

In Nat Sciver-Brunt, England boast the top-ranked batter in the world, though top-ranked bowler Sophie Ecclestone will miss out after dislocating her shoulder during a warm-up for a match in The Hundred.

Sri Lankan star batter Chamari Athapaththu will look to exploit the lack of Ecclestone in the coming matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England Women v Sri Lanka.

When is the England Women v Sri Lanka T20 and ODI series?

The T20 series will get underway on Thursday 31st August and run until Wednesday 6th September.

The ODI opener is on Saturday 9th September, with the final game of the series on Thursday 14th September.

You can check out the full schedule below.

England Women v Sri Lanka TV schedule

The England Women v Sri Lanka schedule is as follows:

England Women v Sri Lanka T20 series

All UK times and dates.

1st T20 at the Country Ground, Hove: 6pm, Thursday 31st August – live on Sky Sports Cricket

6pm, Thursday 31st August – live on Sky Sports Cricket 2nd T20 at the County Ground, Chelmsford: 2:30pm, Saturday 2nd September – live on Sky Sports Cricket

2:30pm, Saturday 2nd September – live on Sky Sports Cricket 3rd T20 at the County Ground, Derby: 6pm, Wednesday 6th September – live on Sky Sports Cricket/BBC Two/iPlayer

England Women v Sri Lanka ODI series

All UK times and dates.

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch England Women v Sri Lanka on TV

You can watch the series live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, plus one T20 match live on BBC Two, as listed above.

You can add the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England Women v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream England Women v Sri Lanka via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch England Women v Sri Lanka via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England Women v Sri Lanka on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England Women v Sri Lanka, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.